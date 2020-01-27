Willie Miller: How Derek McInnes can win Aberdeen fans over

I personally don’t think we’re in a situation where Derek McInnes’ role as Aberdeen manager should be under threat.

The performances haven’t been good enough this term, which everyone knows, and earlier in the campaign the Reds suffered a painful League Cup exit.

Despite the tough watches which have been served up, results – outside of a few games like the heavy losses to Celtic and Rangers – haven’t been terrible.

The reality is Aberdeen are still in the same battles they were before the winter shutdown, with Kilmarnock up next in the Scottish Cup fifth round, and they can also still finish ahead of Motherwell to seal the Premiership’s third spot and European action once again.

We can’t forget it was a summer of rebuilding and injuries to the likes of midfielder Craig Bryson haven’t helped.

I think McInnes is a manager who is dedicated to his craft, and I think he’s been doing it long enough that he’ll find a way to get the attacking issues the Dons have sorted.

If he can do this and then deliver silverware in the form of the national trophy, then I think the members of the Red Army who are a little bit offside will come back on side quickly.