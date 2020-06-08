Former Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie glad he took chance of fresh start in England

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has no regrets over his move to Derby County.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Rams last summer, has started only 10 of Derby’s 37 matches in the Championship ahead of play potentially resuming on June 20.

Shinnie initially struggled to win over Derby boss Philip Cocu, who replaced Frank Lampard at Pride Park last July.

He said: “I definitely have no regrets, it’s been a good move.

“It was a fresh start in England as I had played in Scotland for nine or 10 years against the same teams at the same stadiums. I wanted to experience different football.

“It’s just been tough this season. I signed for Frank Lampard and he immediately left, which was not ideal.

“I was out of favour with the new manager until I eventually got an opportunity and turned it around and got my form right back up.

“I was really enjoying my football and then the injury came at a really bad time. I haven’t had any injuries in my career and then I go and split my tendon in my hamstring. It put me out for 10 weeks. Trying to get back to form when the team was playing so well was tough.

“I was in and out the team, but in our last game at Blackburn we won 3-0 and I played very well. I felt that was me back to my best, then everything came to a halt because of coronavirus.”