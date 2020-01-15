Shay Logan wants to repay Red Army by helping Aberdeen to Scottish Cup success

Defender Shay Logan is determined to claim Scottish Cup glory for the joy it will bring Aberdeen supporters – and not the medal he will land.

For the right-back recreating the high of the League Cup win of 2014 in the Granite City is his fundamental drive.

That will be foremost in his mind when he faces Dumbarton in Scottish Cup fourth round at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Logan is not about the bling of accumulating medals but the buzz of the Dons and the club’s supporters tasting glory.

He aims to take a first step towards ending the Reds’ 30 year Scottish Cup drought by triumphing on Saturday.

The 31-year-old said: “For me it is never about the medals – it is about the accolade of winning a trophy and doing it for the team.

“It is for the joy and the buzz that everyone has after it.

“As a supporter it is all about getting those days out in the cups at Hampden.

“With what we did in 2014 in winning the League Cup the city to this day still talks about that.

“Years after, everywhere you went people were still talking about the League Cup final win.

“It gives them a sense of joy.

“As a footballer you always want to win trophies. It is like prize fighting – you want the top prize.

“It would be excellent to go on and win the Scottish Cup.”

Logan is one of the few remaining players from the team of 2014 that ended a 19 year trophy wait by landing the League Cup.

More than 40,000 Dons fans packed out Parkhead to witness what Dons fans will hope was not the last trophy under manager Derek McInnes’ reign.

Logan said: “I do love winner’s medals but for me it is about winning.

“Win or lose in a final I give my medal to my eldest kid.

“He loves that and always wants them so he has a few medals.

“He has a cup winner’s medal and a few runners-up in his room.

“The Scottish Cup is something that I haven’t won.

“Any competition you are in you want to win it.”

Aberdeen spent a week at a warm weather training camp in Dubai in preparation for the cup clash against Dumbarton.

It is the fourth successive year the Reds have spent the winter break in the United Arab Emirates.

They returned home from Dubai last year to face Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup only to be held 1-1 at Pittodrie.

Logan is desperate to avoid a repeat against more lower league opposition and insists Dumbarton will not be taken for granted.

He said: “We have a good chance of getting to the next round but we have to put in a performance against Dumbarton.

“I am sure we will be favourites for the game but with teams like that it is their cup final.

“So we have to be ready to come out, perform and do our jobs.

“It can happen. You have to go out and put a performance in otherwise it can bite you.

“No one wants a repeat of Stenhousemuir, although we went down there in the replay and beat them 4-1.

“However, the job should have been done at home.

“We take no-one for granted and we know it will be a tough job on Saturday.”

Aberdeen ended their time in the United Arab Emirates with a 1-0 friendly loss to Al Wehdat SC of Jordan.

Although they dominated possession the Dons lacked incision in attack to make it count.

Ultimately for Logan it was getting match sharpness up for the cup tie that mattered- not the result.

He said: “It is always disappointing to lose but we don’t put too much into that to be honest.

“The week in Dubai was all about fitness and the gaffer is really good to us when it comes to winter breaks and international breaks.

“People like myself have family, I have down in Manchester, and he gives us enough time to go and see them.

“This week has been about building up to the Scottish Cup game.

“We got some really good work into the legs and there were some tough days in Dubai.”

Dons boss McInnes used all 20 outfield players in the bounce game with keeper Tomas Cerny the only one who did not get game time.

The friendlies in Dubai in the three previous years had been marred by late, heavy, cynical challenges from opponents.

This time it was the referee that marred the match.

Logan said “You don’t know what sort of opposition you are up against and in previous years it has always been tough.

“In that game against Al Wehdat it seemed like you couldn’t jump without the ref blowing.

“That was so frustrating because you would rather have someone hit you and let it go.

“It reminded me a little of the Maribor game in the Europa League where everything that went in the air was a free-kick either for ourselves or our opponents.

“It was hard to get a tempo going during the game.

“I was one of the players who did the full 90 minutes and it is just about getting that work into your legs going into the cup tie on Saturday.”