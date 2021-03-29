Shay Logan to leave Aberdeen for Hearts, with initial loan set to be followed by permanent move

Full-back Shay Logan is to leave Aberdeen for Hearts on loan after seven years at the club.

The 33-year-old Englishman has made 294 appearances for the Dons, but looks to have played his last game for the club, with the move expected to be made permanent in the summer when Logan’s Reds contract expires.

He was one of the top performers during the early part of the Derek McInnes era and won the League Cup in 2014 during his initial loan from English Championship side Brentford, before joining permanently for the 2014/15 campaign.

Despite once being mainstay of the side, the right-back has found his game time gradually reduced in the last three campaigns, making just three starts this season.

With McInnes now departed and new boss Stephen Glass bringing in Celtic captain Scott Brown – someone Logan hasn’t seen eye to eye with during his time in Scottish football – he has decided to move on ahead of his contract ending in the summer.

Brown publicly backed Celtic team-mate Aleksandar Tonev after Logan accused him of racist abuse in September 2014, an act Tonev was subsequently found guilty of.