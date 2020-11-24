SFA and SPFL seek ‘urgent talks’ with Scottish Government after football given green light for fan return in England

Scottish football chiefs are demanding urgent talks with the Scottish Government to discuss how it plans to follow Boris Johnson’s lead after he announced turnstiles will reopen in stadiums south of the border from next month.

The Prime Minister confirmed on Monday that English clubs will be allowed to welcome back supporters if they are based in areas with lower coronavirus infection rates.

Scottish clubs remain in a state of limbo after much of the country saw Covid-19 restrictions tightened last week by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish Football Association has already warned MSPs that the pandemic could eventually cost the game in Scotland up to £100 million by the time fans are allowed to return.

Now the SFA and SPFL’s joint response group has urged Sturgeon to lay out her plans for ushering supporters back to their seats.

“The news that clubs in England can prepare for the return of supporters is clearly extremely positive, and we will be seeking further urgent talks with the Scottish Government to establish a roadmap to getting fans safely back into Scottish grounds as soon as possible,” said a JRG spokesman.

“Many of our clubs are in extremely precarious positions, given the enormous reliance on gate income in the Scottish game.

“Getting Scottish fans back in to watch their beloved local clubs in the open air, in a controlled and carefully-regulated way, is absolutely essential for the future of Scottish clubs.”

Johnson announced that outdoor and indoor venues in England’s Tier 1 and 2 areas would be allowed to admit spectators on a limited basis.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden later outlined in a tweet that 4,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity limits – whichever is lowest – would be in place in Tier 1, dropping to 2,000 or 50 per cent for indoor venues, while in Tier 2 it will be 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors, or 50 per cent capacity.

Dowden posted on Twitter: “A big step forward for fans as we work towards fuller capacities. Thanks to pilot hosts and fans for showing this can be done safely.”