Sean Wallace: Give Hearts and Rangers the serenity to accept the things they cannot change

The SPFL board made the right decision in ending the Premiership campaign and Rangers and Hearts will just have to accept the outcome.

Scotland is still in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there was no chance of completing the 2019-20 campaign due to Scottish government restrictions and fears over players’ safety.

Hearts are seething they are consigned to relegation and Rangers will be fuming to have been denied the very slim chance of overtaking Celtic in the title race.

I have a degree of sympathy for the Tynecastle club, who face the double financial hit of the shutdown and dropping into the Championship. Hearts will submit a new plan aimed at reshaping the Scottish football pyramid and are also taking legal advice regarding relegation from the top flight.

However, they have been rock bottom of the table for most of the season and did not look like a team that would miraculously revitalise form to avoid the drop.

There is a saying Hearts, Rangers and Scottish football should heed: “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

A tough call was made and it is time to move on as there is no hunger for reconstruction among Premiership clubs. The Bundesliga 1 and 2 returned at the weekend to begin completing the season, but that didn’t offer a flicker of hope the same could be done here.

The German Football Association were given the go-ahead by Chancellor Angela Merkel to return to action. However, there has been no green light, nor indication of when Scottish football can return, from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Bundesliga teams can also afford the multiple weekly Covid-19 tests for players and staff required to play out the season.

Many Premiership teams are down to the bare bones financially due to the shutdown.

Splashing out more cash on tests to play out a campaign that, relegation and European qualification aside, is already a foregone conclusion would be wasted money.

The logical solution was to end the Premiership and immediately distribute payments to clubs.

In Germany the title race is an ongoing concern with only eight points separating the top five with eight games remaining.

In Scotland it was a foregone conclusion with Celtic 13 points ahead of Rangers, who had a game in hand. With eight games remaining, there was no chance the Hoops were not securing nine-in-a-row.