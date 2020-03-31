Former Aberdeen star Jim Bett says Scottish season must be played to a finish

Former Aberdeen midfielder Jim Bett thinks the football authorities have no option but to find a way to finish the season.

The game has been on hold in Scotland since March 13 as, like the rest of the world, the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

After meetings involving all 42 clubs and Scottish Professional Football League officials on Friday, we are still no closer to finding out how the campaign will be concluded.

European governing body Uefa earlier set an optimistic target of June 30 for all domestic leagues to be finished, with Covid-19 yet to reach its peak in the United Kingdom, but will now hold a further conference call with member nations on Wednesday.

It is understood a proposal to finish leagues in August and shorten the subsequent 2020/21 season will be tabled.

Bett thinks there’s only one option to keep everybody happy and said: “It’s a difficult one, especially with who’s going to come up and down, get relegated and stay up.

“I think they’ll have to finish the season at some point, even if it’s behind closed doors.

“Obviously players don’t like that, they like an atmosphere.

“They can only keep all the teams happy by finishing the season.

“It’s a difficult situation for the governing bodies. It’s hard.

“And it will be dictated by the virus. When is it safe for supporters to go to the games? When is it safe for players?”

Aberdeen defender and PFA Scotland representative Mikey Devlin has already voiced his concerns about extending the season in a bid to finish the matches, as many players will be out of contract in May.

However, it is understood a second UEFA working group set up to look at issues such as adjusting contracts, and including world players’ union FIFPRO, thinks this hurdle is “resolvable” by automatically extending deals until campaigns conclude.

Bett, or “Jazzer” as he was affectionately known by the Red Army, also played for Hearts.

Both the Dons and the Jambos have plenty at stake at the top and bottom of the Premiership table should things end as they are.

Aberdeen sit a point behind third-placed Motherwell in the race for a guaranteed Europa League qualification spot.

Bett, who made more than 300 appearances for the Dons in the 1980s and 90s, knows how much this prize matters to fans and players alike and this is why he thinks the campaign must be finished.

The veteran of two World Cups with Scotland was at Pittodrie for nine years – a spell in which they never went without Continental action.

Bett said: “Aberdeen have to get the European spot.

“It’s between them and Motherwell and they’ll want the season played out because that’s at stake.

“There’s the Europa League for next season, which is something that’s important for the club and the supporters.

“The fans expect Aberdeen to be there and the players look forward to playing in it.”

On his other former side, the Jambos, who sit rock bottom of the top flight and would be sent down if the current standings were made final, Bett added: “I don’t think you could relegate Hearts without finishing the season.

“That’s when the big talking point comes in.

“There are two or three teams down there who could all still go down.

“You’ve got to finish the season, otherwise one team won’t be happy with this and another won’t be happy with that.

“You’ve just got to try to get it finished.”

Bett, 60, who also counted Icelandic outfits Valur and KR Reykjavik among his many clubs, now lives in the Nordic island’s capital.

While the UK is in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Iceland is only in a partial shutdown.

The small nation’s Government and health authorities have been praised for ensuring high levels of testing among the population of less than 500,000.

Bett, who says there has been none of the panic-buying seen in Britain as it’s not the “Icelandic way”, said: “People are very aware of it and most of the hotels and small shops have been closed.

“The schools are only on two or three days a week, but the kids are still going.

“It’s a partial but not complete lockdown.

“When I’m in town, down at the beachside or harbour, there’s nobody there and it would usually be filled with tourists.

“You can see the effect it’s having. Obviously you need to keep your distance and stuff.”