Sean Wallace’s weekly column: Growth in coronavirus cases shows how easily football’s hopes for fans by September could slip away

I fear hopes for the phased return of supporters to Scottish football grounds next month could be slipping away.

Hopefully I am wrong but the recent concerning number of coronavirus cases in Aberdeen this week raises real concerns about the prospect of fans at games any time soon.

It is also underlines just how precarious a situation society is in when Covid-19 is still very much out there and a constant danger.

Obviously supporters watching a football match is insignificant in comparison to the very real threat to life posed by Covid-19.

However, the hope that fans could return next month will have given a glimmer of light, a ray of hope, to many that after many tough months some sense of normality was finally returning.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said there could be a phased return of supporters to Scottish grounds from September 14 – but she also emphasised that was far from written in stone and would be reassessed constantly.

The outbreak in Aberdeen underlines that it is far from a certainty that phased return will go ahead next month.

That won’t be through lack of effort and organisation from the Scottish Premiership clubs.

Under guidelines from the Joint Response Group the 12 clubs have been doing everything on and off the field to ensure their players and staff are safe.

Clubs undertake regular tests of players, management and staff with training grounds transformed into bio-secure bubbles.

I experienced on matchday at Pittodrie for the season opener against Rangers just how stringent clubs are with safety measures.

I had to complete a health questionnaire online on the morning of the match and there was a temperature check at the entrance gate.

Fail the check and you get 10 minutes sitting in isolation in your car before another check.

If that is failed you are denied access to the ground.

Inside Pittodrie masks had to be worn at all times and there was strict social distancing with most of the seats taped off.

Aberdeen and the other clubs are doing everything they can to ensure football is back safely – and the hope is that fans will be back in some numbers next month.

However, clubs can only affect what happens inside their training complexes and grounds. It is what is happening outside in nightclubs and pubs that is giving me concern about the chance of fans returning.