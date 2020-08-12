Sean Wallace: Selfish Premiership players are risking a shutdown some clubs won’t be able to survive

I fear the selfishness and stupidity of some players will send Scottish football careering towards a shutdown that some clubs may not survive.

Aberdeen’s games against Hamilton and Celtic have been called off as the Premiership season teeters precariously on the brink. One more breach of restrictions and the plug will be pulled.

The Dons’ season has already been thrown into complete chaos by the selfish actions of the eight players who went to a city centre-bar after the 1-0 loss to Rangers.

Before the season started the SPFL said there was limited room to accommodate postponements. How are Aberdeen, in Europe and still in last season’s Scottish Cup, going to fit in these three games?

By the time the Dons emerge from this self-inflicted situation they could potentially be 12 points behind Hibs and Rangers.

The Dons’ game against Hamilton today was set to go ahead.

However, it was cancelled, as was the trip to Celtic, following the foolish, and potentially dangerous breach, by Boli Bolingoli in flying to Spain and not self-isolating for 14 days on his return.

The disgraceful behaviour of Bolingoli, who came on against Kilmarnock, put his team-mates, Killie and officials all at risk.

Last Friday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was furious at Aberdeen players who flouted lockdown rules to attend a city centre bar and warned “all bets were off” if there was a repeat.

Already there have been two – both at Celtic with Leigh Griffiths also in breach of coronavirus guidelines when hosting a party. A yellow card has been issued to Scottish football by the first minister who has warned a red will be shown if there are any more.

Football leagues have been up and running throughout Europe for months with no problems.

Scottish football was back a day before it began to self-destruct.

It is embarrassing. The Joint Response Group and the Scottish Government spent months working on guidelines to get football back safely. Clubs spend thousands each week creating a bio-secure bubble. But you cannot legislate for the selfishness or stupidity of players.

The SPFL must put in place clear punishments for players and teams to act as a deterrent as education on guidelines is not enough.

National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch held an emergency Zoom call with Premiership managers and captains to underline clubs’ responsibilities.

They must listen and get their house in order – or else.