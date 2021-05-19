Sean Wallace: Rangers’ pandemic party was an affront to Covid victims

They are Scotland’s shame, each and every one of thousands of Rangers “supporters” who partied in the midst of a pandemic.

The shocking scenes in Glasgow’s George Square following Rangers 4-0 defeat of Aberdeen were sickening and an affront to the families who have sadly suffered bereavement due to Covid.

In the wake of Rangers lifting the Premiership trophy, there was violence, vile sectarian chanting and a variety of public order offences. Five police officers were injured and there were 28 arrests.

The violence and sectarian chanting was from a small minority.

However, every person who congregated en masse at Ibrox and George Square should hang their head in shame and think about the repercussions of their selfishness.

An estimated 15,000 – with no social distancing – packed together, hugging, singing and few wearing masks.

All less than 24 hours after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Glasgow would remain in Level 3 due to concerns over high infection rates in the city driven by the Indian variant.

Under Level 3 lockdown restrictions, no one should gather in groups of more than six outside.

That is six – not 15,000.

Sadly we can surely expect a rise in infection numbers in Glasgow as they created the ideal breeding ground for the virus to spread like wildfire.

When these morons finished the partying they went home to families that night, or into work on Monday, some potentially carrying the virus – and spreading it.

People who had no part in those shameful celebrations could, as a result of the selfish thousands, become seriously ill – or even die.

The human impact will be more devastating than broken bottles and rubbish left on the streets that left Glasgow resembling a war zone.

Did any of those Rangers fans who gathered at Ibrox or George Square care about the health of the vulnerable or their loved ones?

No. People are dying from this virus as those imbeciles partied.

The scenes were an insult to those who have died and the families still grieving.

A slap in the face to the NHS workers who have put their own lives at risk to save the ill.

On Monday, restrictions eased enough to allow people to hug family members they don’t live with for the first time in 15 months.

So many have been living alone, isolated since last March and have suffered loneliness, fear and helplessness.

Yet they stuck to lockdown rules, despite it cutting them off from their loved ones.

They waited for more than a year for that human contact.

In the midst of rising numbers in Glasgow with an Indian variant causing real concern these “supporters” couldn’t wait for their party.

How can you square the despicable acts of recklessness of those thousands of Rangers fans with the sacrifices made by so many.

You can’t.

JET is not just a ‘target-man’

The signing of former Livingston attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas will add not just physicality, but creativity to Aberdeen’s attack.

Emmanuel-Thomas, also known as JET, is 6ft 3in, but it would be a disservice to tag the 30-year-old as a “target-man”.

He displayed in his previous two games against Aberdeen, when scoring three times, that he offers so much more than a physical presence.

JET is fast, skilful, reads the game superbly, links up play and also pitches in with goals – some of them spectacular.

Just to refresh your memory, here's that @OfficialJET10 Goal of the Season once again! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/WzCgmlR1hv — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) May 17, 2021

He has been used by Livingston boss David Martindale wide right of an attacking three in support of a striker in a 4-2-3-1.

In the 2-1 loss to Aberdeen in the Premiership, he not only scored a stunning volley, but was a menace throughout with his movement.

JET scored nine times for Livingston in the recently-ended season, but he only signed in October.

It also took him a few months to get up to full match fitness and sharpness as he had been out of the game for a few months.

With a full pre-season with Aberdeen behind him. JET can make an immediate impact at the front end of Glass’s squad.

However, Aberdeen need to sign at least another two attackers, who can not only score, but create goals for team-mates.

History beckons for the Tartan Tornado

Legendary status beckons for Scotland’s Josh Taylor when he faces Jose Carlos Ramirez in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Undefeated Taylor can become not only Scotland’s, but Britain’s, first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.

He would follow in the footsteps of Scottish ring great Ken Buchanan, who was also an undisputed world champion.

It is a career-defining moment for Taylor, who will fight for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

He has not just the boxing ability, but the mental strength needed to make history.