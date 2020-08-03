Sean Wallace: Only a few journalists and swooping seagulls – but good to be back at Pittodrie

After five months of uncertainty, chaos, legal battles, votes, arbitration cases and rejected reconstruction football is finally, thankfully, back.

Aberdeen and Rangers made history with the first match in Scotland since football was shut down on March 13.

That there were so few people present to witness this historic moment was a sad sign of the times.

No supporters, only a few journalists and swooping seagulls.

It was 147 days since I reported on Aberdeen’s last competitive game, a 3-1 defeat of Hibernian at Pittodrie.

There was a sense of foreboding at that match the coronavirus could have an impact on football. What impact, no one could have predicted five months ago.

Now we know. Football, and reporting on it, is a very different experience.

Since the March shutdown there have been predictions of Armageddon for many clubs and that the Scottish game was facing an existential crisis.

With no supporters allowed into stadiums and no matchday revenue, those are very legitimate, and ongoing, fears.

Following the chaos and division caused by the SPFL’s decision to call time on the leagues, surely the Joint Response Group must put a plan in order if there is a second wave.

There must be definite protocol in place should the leagues shut down again to avoid a repeat of the embarrassing farce we witnessed this summer.

It was only last Monday, five days before the big kick-off, that we knew for definite Hearts were relegated.

Had the three-man arbitration panel voted the other way, the league start may have been delayed.

In the initial months of the shutdown, there were genuine concerns football would not return at any level again this year.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. That was certainly true for me.

Pittodrie would have been rocking for this opener, but it was silent save for the shouts of the players and management.

Protocol for those fortunate enough to be inside Pittodrie was stringent.

A medical questionnaire had to be completed on the morning of the game and a temperature check was done at the gate prior to entry.

If your temperature is 37.8C or higher, you are directed to your car. There you would have to wait for 10 minutes until a further check. Fail again and access is denied.

Thankfully my temperature was fine.

Inside there was strict social distancing and everyone wore face masks at all times.

The combination of specs with the mask causes the lenses to mist up until it seems a thick haar is drifting in from the North Sea.

In between wiping my glasses, it was like watching Aberdeen’s European Cup Winner’s Cup semi-final loss to Porto in 1984.

Hopefully from September 14 onwards there will be some voices of the Red Army reverberating around the stadium.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon indicated the phased return of fans could begin then. We live in hope.