Sean Wallace column: Welcome back Red Army – you’ve been missed

Welcome back – after 16 long, difficult months Aberdeen supporters will finally return to their spiritual home of Pittodrie.

You have been missed – the old stadium is not the same without the Red Army.

Finally Pittodrie will roar again with life next Thursday when a minimum of 2,000 supporters will be inside for the European clash with BK Hacken.

If all goes to plan with the route map for the easing of Covid restrictions, Pittodrie could be open to unrestricted fan access from August 10 for the first time since last March.

The prospect of having a packed Pittodrie rocking makes my heart sing.

It has been a brutal, dark 16 months for supporters as many have been ill with the virus and continue to be debilitated by long Covid.

Many have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

© SNS Group

Sadly some have suffered with the loss of loved ones due to Covid.

The return of supporters brings a semblance of normality and light at the end of the tunnel that there are better times ahead.

For many that means so much.

Let’s not forget that being locked out of stadiums during the lockdown has meant isolation, loneliness and depression for some supporters.

Going to a game at Pittodrie offered that connection with friends and for some that may have been the only connection.

The hole that has been left in their lives cannot be underplayed.

© SNS Group

The welcome return of the Red Army was rubber-stamped yesterday when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland is to move to level zero with Covid restrictions lifted as planned on Monday.

From Monday, seated outdoor stadiums can host 2,000 fans, and standing venues can accommodate 1,000.

However, Aberdeen aim to have 8,200 fans for the BK Hacken and the Premiership opener with Dundee United on August 1.

Clubs can apply to local authorities on a case-by-case basis to have a higher attendance at games and the Reds are right to be ambitious.

Aberdeen hope to receive clarity over their application within the next 24 hours.

© EVENING EXPRESS

The last game with unrestricted supporters at Pittodrie was a 3-1 defeat of Hibs on March 7 2020, in front of a crowd of 14,388 fans.

Since then the gates have been closed other than a test event against Kilmarnock in September when 300 lucky fans were granted access to Pittodrie.

I am under no illusions as to how fortunate I have been to be inside the stadium to watch Aberdeen while fans have been locked out.

However, the novelty of hearing every shout and nuance from the pitch reverberating around the empty stadium soon wears off.

Stadiums should not be silent – they are places of life, passion and energy.

Goal celebrations are flat as there is no-one to celebrate with.

Last season’s closed door games proved football is nothing without fans.

On Saturday I attended my first game as a fan with my nine-year-old son since the pandemic hit – Buchanhaven Hearts drew 0-0 with Sunnybank in a friendly.

There were only 40 to 50 fans at the game between the junior sides.

The sheer joy of being at a match with my son along with other fans was almost overwhelming as there were times that return seemed so far away.

Clubs were recently informed by the Joint Response Group, if Scotland progresses beyond level zero on August 9, it is hoped all limits football matches will be lifted, paving the way for a return to full stadia.

If all goes well, Pittodrie could be packed next month – the fans should raise the roof in joy.

Warning signs from BK Hacken

Any Aberdeen fan lulled into a false sense of security by BK Hacken’s lowly league position at the time of the Euro draw will have had a recent reality check.

When the Dons landed BK Hacken in the Uefa Europa Conference League draw, the Gothenburg side were rock bottom of the Swedish top flight.

With just one win in nine league games, the Swedish press had branded Hacken a club “in crisis” and they had changed manager before last month’s summer break .

Fast forward two weeks and BK Hacken look a different proposition and tough opposition for a Euro opener.

Under new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo, former boss of the Norwegian national team, BK Hacken have won their last two games to jump up to mid table.

They have also shown their danger in attack with wingers Ali Youssef and Patrik Wålemark looking particularly problematic on the counter-attack.

In preparation for the BK Hacken game, Holm has also signed former Torino midfielder Samuel Gustafson.

Martin Olsson! Vänsterbackens frisparksmål ger Häcken ledningen borta mot Kalmar FF !

Se matchen på https://t.co/Nmw67Zlu4o pic.twitter.com/HZdk9n4aHB — discovery+ sport 🇸🇪 (@dplus_sportSE) July 12, 2021

Defensively they also look solid and have centre-back Joona Toivio, who started all three of Finland’s Euro 2020 games.

Aberdeen will face BK Hacken after a pre-season with just three closed-door bounce games against Inverness Caley Thistle, Reading and St Johnstone.

By the Euro tie, the Swedes will be 12 games into their league campaign. Aberdeen will have to be at the top of their game quickly to see off their threat.

Title shots for exciting North boxers

Undefeated North boxing stars Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart can take their rising careers to the next level with international titles this month.

Both will fight highly-rated Mexican opponents in an outdoor event live on Fightzone TV at Hamilton Academical’s New Douglas Park stadium on Saturday July 31.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Aberdeen welterweight Sutherland will face Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado Velazque for the WBO Youth tittle.

Macduff’s Stuart, who boxes out of the Aberdeen based Northern Sporting Club, will face Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez for the IBF Youth Super-bantamweight belt.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Both are exciting talents who have used the year of lockdown wisely.

I’m tipping both to triumph to claim international title glory and a step towards even bigger belts.