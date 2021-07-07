Sean Wallace column: Should football ‘come home’ dull England will be Euros’ most uninspiring champions

If football does “come home” and England triumph at Euro 2020 they will be the most uninspiring champions of the tournament ever.

The nation that ultimately lifts the trophy at a major finals should ideally do so by producing exciting, vibrant football that lit up the tournament throughout.

Instead England grind and bore.

Of the big hitters at Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate’s side have delivered the flattest, dullest fare to date.

Granted England blew away Ukraine in the quarter-final in Rome.

However, unlike English television pundits, let’s not get carried away with that 4-0 win.

Arguably the weakest side left in the last eight, Ukraine woefully underperformed in the tie, produced very little in attack and were porous in defence.

England were ruthless and clinical against Ukraine, but exciting – no.

This is not the rant of a bitter Scotsman – I just want a team that plays thrilling, attacking football to rewarded with the trophy at the end of one of the best tournaments in years.

If England were not just the best, but most entertaining, team in the tournament, I would be happy if they lifted the trophy at Wembley on Sunday.

So far they have failed to deliver on both counts.

Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia and Denmark are all teams that have excited whilst England have on the whole bored me.

In the Group D games, there was no fluency to a lethargic England who were fortunate not to lose to Scotland when drawing 0-0 at Wembley.

England may have progressed through knock-out games against Germany and Ukraine, but when you strip back the hysteria surrounding those wins they were flat for large spells against a disappointing German side more focused on defending than attacking.

England have exciting, world class talents who can light up a game, but for vast swathes of Euro 2020 they have failed to produce that flair and spark.

If England progress beyond a difficult Denmark side in the semi-final at Wembley tonight with entertaining, attacking football and do the same in the final, I will hold my hands up and admit they deserve the Euro 2020 crown.

Yet I haven’t seen enough so far to suggest they can consistently produce that against teams that offer a real challenge.

Let’s also not forget England have been given every possible advantage to progress.

© Ettore Ferrari/AP/Shutterstock

When UEFA first concocted a Euro 2020 tournament that would belong to no single country, surely the idea was to spread out all the games evenly.

Yet should England progress to the final on Sunday, six of their seven games in the tournament will have been at Wembley.

The only away game was the quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome.

Where is the fairness in that?

An impressive Switzerland side had a horrendous travel schedule where they played in Baku, Rome, Baku, Bucharest and then St Petersburg before exiting on penalties to Spain in the quarter-finals.

UEFA have made a complete mess of the scheduling of Euro 2020 by handing England an unfair advantage over every other nation in the tournament.

Holding both the semi-finals and the final at Wembley is a ridiculous move for a tournament, which on paper at least, is designed to be so inclusive and fairly balanced.

UEFA made the path for an uninspiring England to go all the way to the final – and England are stumbling down it.

© PA

New-look Dons step up preparations

Aberdeen supporters will be hoping the phrase “good things come to those who wait” will apply to them this summer.

The Red Army will have to wait another 15 days to see the fruits of Stephen Glass’ summer rebuild at Aberdeen after being denied access to pre-season friendlies.

Pre-season friendlies traditionally offer supporters a much-anticipated first glimpse of new players and potential systems.

© SNS Group

It is an exciting time when the possibilities of the upcoming campaign bring a real sense of anticipation.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, supporters will not see the Dons in action until the Uefa Europa Conference League clash with BK Hacken on July 22.

The new-look Aberdeen side play their first game of the pre-season when facing Inverness Caley Thistle in a friendly tomorrow.

The game will be closed-door at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training facility, as will friendlies next week against St Johnstone and Reading.

With the Euro tie looming, those closed-door friendly matches will be fundamental to the preparation before facing BK Hacken.

© SNS Group

Ideally, new strikers Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas get off the scoring mark in those friendlies to build early momentum going into the Euro tie.

Aberdeen have applied to have 2,000 fans at Pittodrie for the clash with BK Hacken, who beat AIK 2-1 at the weekend to move off the foot of the Swedish top-flight.

Hopefully seeing the new-look team, and the result, are worth the wait.

Legend Cavendish rolls back the years

The resurrection of cycling sprint legend Mark Cavendish is one of the many captivating stories of a superb 2021 Tour de France.

In October last year, Cavendish, 36, said his career could be over following the one-day Gent-Wevelgem classics race.

Cavendish had struggled with form and illness in recent seasons and was not even supposed to be at the Tour de France this year.

However, he was drafted in as a last-minute replacement following injuries to his Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates Fabio Jakobsen and Sam Bennett.

Against the odds, he rolled back the years and won two sprint stages in the first week.

Cavendish now stands just three stage wins away from overhauling legend Eddy Merckx’s all-time Tour win record of 34.

There are enough flat sprint days remaining in this year’s Tour for him to do that.

If he does, it would be reward for a remarkable and admirable strength of character.