Sean Wallace column: Landing a player with Ross McCrorie’s potential has been Aberdeen’s ray of light in dark couple of weeks

Transferring Scotland U21 captain Ross McCrorie to Aberdeen could be an own goal that comes back to haunt Rangers.

It was only last year Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard was hailing the versatile McCrorie as potentially a future Rangers captain after starring in a central midfield role.

Gerrard’s predecessor Pedro Caixinha went even further in his praise of the 22-year-old who has signed on at Pittodrie until 2024.

Following a Betfred Cup defeat of Partick Thistle in September 2017, Caixinha said McCrorie “is going to be one of the best centre-halves in history, not just for this club but for this country”.

Yet Rangers have let one of the most promising young talents in Scottish football leave the club.

McCrorie is no raw rookie. He has more than 100 first-team appearances and has starred for Rangers in the Europa League.

Aberdeen now have two of Scotland’s best emerging midfield talents with McCrorie joining last season’s Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year winner Lewis Ferguson at Pittodrie.

Due to the financial hit of the coronavirus, Dons’ boss Derek McInnes’ hands have been tied during the transfer window this summer.

However, the Dons got creative to help push through the deal for McCrorie by making the first season of his move a loan deal.

The transfer fee, understood to be £350,000, had been deferred until next summer when the three-year permanent deal kicks in.

It is a win-win for Aberdeen.

If McCrorie reaches the promise predicted by both Gerrard and Caixinha he can be a key player for the Dons in coming seasons and potentially scupper Rangers’ bid for trophies – and the Premiership.

As a first-team regular at Aberdeen, McCrorie’s value could rocket to many multiples of that initial £350,000.

Landing McCrorie was a ray of light for the club and their supporters in what has been a brutal start to the Premiership season blighted by the Aberdeen eight, postponements and injuries.

The road to redemption for Aberdeen will begin tomorrow night at St Johnstone.

Already 10 points behind Hibs and Rangers the Dons are playing catch up – that has to begin in Perth tomorrow in what will be the first of four games in just 11 days.

The Reds cannot afford do lose more ground in the Premiership and, with a Euro tie next Thursday, the resurrection of a troubled season must begin now.