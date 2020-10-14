Sean Wallace column: It would have been a disgrace if Andy Considine had joined the likes of Hewitt, McMaster, Cooper and McDougall in never winning Scotland cap

Thankfully defender Andy Considine has finally received the Scotland recognition he fully deserved.

It would have been a disgrace if a player who has racked up 33 appearances in Europe did not receive a cap for his country.

The long-serving Aberdeen stopper should have been capped years ago.

Not for the longevity of his time at Pittodrie, but for the consistently high level of performance he always brings.

Considine has been granite solid at the back for Aberdeen and has a knack of delivering important goals as well.

Always consistent, Considine is also capable of producing superb performances. He very rarely has a poor game and, if he does, it is not down to lack of effort or will to win.

He gives absolutely everything for the cause and Scotland boss Steve Clarke witnessed that first-hand while manager at Kilmarnock.

Clarke knew Considine is a safe pair of hands, which is why he had no qualms about starting him against Slovakia in the Nations League clash.

He did not disappoint with an impressive performance which will surely put him into contention to retain that starting slot against Czech Republic at Hampden tonight.

From the outset, Considine looked assured in that back three and had the presence of an established international player. With more than 500 appearances for the Dons, there is little the defender will not have experienced, which is why he can be vital for Clarke in future squads.

He got his late call-up due to injuries, but Considine grabbed the chance with both hands and proved he is international quality. He will hopefully start against the Czechs tonight.

Thankfully he did not join the list of Dons legends bizarrely never capped such as Gothenburg Greats John McMaster, John Hewitt and the late Neale Cooper, as well as goalscorer Frank McDougall.

Now that he has broken into the Scotland squad, the target for Considine has to be a call-up for the play-off final away to Serbia next month.

If Scotland triumph in Belgrade to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals that would be the ultimate carrot for the long-serving Dons defender.

Should the Scots end a 23-year major tournament absence by qualifying for the Euros, that football party next summer must also be the target for Dons stars Ross McCrorie and Lewis Ferguson.

Although yet to be capped, McCrorie is in the squad tonight at Hampden and it is surely only a matter of time before Ferguson is called up.

Clarke’s use of a back three, which quickly becomes a five when the opponent is in possession, has been effective. However, it has also made for turgid games recently with the Scots barely troubling Israel’s goal before triumphing in the penalty shootout.

There were positive signs of more creative intent against Slovakia, but, after 23 years without featuring in a major finals, I will take short-term pain for long-term gain and playing at Euro 2020.