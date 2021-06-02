Sean Wallace column: It could take a super-hero effort from Aberdeen to land ‘superman’

Aberdeen could require a super-human effort to push through a deal to secure United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

Such was the Houston Dynamo striker’s popularity during his time at Minnesota United, the fans of that club affectionately refereed to him as superman.

Yet there could be more red tape surrounding a move for the attacker than was hanging from the League Cup when the Dons won the trophy in 2014.

Glass made an attempt to land Ramirez when he was in interim charge at Atlanta United last season after star striker Josef Martinez suffered an ACL injury in the season opener against Nashville SC.

However, Houston turned down that bid.

Glass has clearly isolated qualities in Ramirez that he believes could also thrive in Scottish football as he has rekindled his interest.

The situation has moved on since the BBVA stadium outfit rejected Glass’ initial approach, as it is understood Houston head coach Tab Ramos would now be prepared to let Ramirez go to free up wages.

Ramirez is on wages of $1m per year, but it is understood he would be willing to take a substantial pay cut to move to Scotland in search of a new challenge.

It looks like the stars are aligned – Houston are willing to let Ramirez leave, Aberdeen want him and he is open to a pay cut to make that happen.

If this was a move within the confines of Scotland, all those factors would surely make it straightforward to complete the deal.

© David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

However, in moving for an overseas player, particularly from the United States, there would be many obstacles for Aberdeen to negotiate if Ramirez is tp star at Pittodrie.

And negotiating one obstacle will not necessarily lead to others falling down in a domino effect.

With all contracts centralised in the US, the Dons would first have to reach an agreement with Major League Soccer where Houston would receive a portion of any fee agreed – a fee determined by their investment in the player.

A portion of any fee would also go to the MLS.

Successfully negotiate that step, then there is the challenge of securing a work permit in the post-Brexit era, which, as Ramirez is 30 and the last of his international caps was more than two years ago, is unlikely to be granted.

It seems likely any work permit application would go to an appeal should the Dons get a move for the striker that far down the line.

It would then be up to the Dons to argue Ramirez would make a significant contribution to Scottish football.

There is a precedent as Aberdeen were granted a work permit on appeal for Serbian-born Montenegrin defender Nikola Vujadinovic in September 2010, who arrived on loan from Italian side Udinese.

Aberdeen could face an even tougher battle to get Ramirez in as there would barriers like Kryptonite in the way to potentially kill any deal for Superman.

However, his goal record at Minnesota, many of them superb finishes, indicate it is a battle worth fighting.

Scotland camp Covid-19 protocols secure

The stringent Covid-19 protocols within Scotland’s training camp at La Finca in Spain have ensured coronavirus will not derail the build-up to the Euro 2020 campaign.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck tested positive at the training camp and is now self-isolating under Spanish Government guidelines.

The remaining Scotland players and everyone else in the camp were subsequently tested a further three times with all returning negative tests.

The world is in the grip of a pandemic, so it is inevitable there will be positive tests within football.

© SNS Group / SFA

It is credit to Uefa they expanded squad numbers for the Euro 2020 finals from 23 to 26 to help managers deal with any potential positive tests.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke is 99.9% sure Fleck had Covid-19 before he met up with the squad in Spain.

Due to the stringent coronavirus protocols put in place within the camp, there was no breakout, which could have severely derailed preparations for the Euros.

Scotland have controlled their own environment to mitigate the risks and because of that it is only Fleck that will miss tonight’s friendly against Netherlands.

Niall McGinn deserved a new Aberdeen contract

Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn may be 33 years old, but he still has enough left in the tank to play a key role for Aberdeen next season.

McGinn has penned a new one-year contract extension – which he deserves.

Only this week, he earned his 65th international cap and McGinn retains that game-changing quality.

© SNS Group

A League Cup winner with the Dons in 2014, McGinn has netted 87 goals for the club and will be entering his 10th season at Pittodrie.

Manager Stephen Glass clearly sees him as someone who can bring that creative spark to his team next season.

If Glass can sign strikers, McGinn can deliver the ammunition for them to score.