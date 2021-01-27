Sean Wallace column: Impending move to Rangers does not make it ok to aim online abuse at Aberdeen attacker Scott Wright

Ibrox-bound Scott Wright does not deserve the criticism and abuse directed at him by a small section of the Red Army.

Some of the bitter bile I have read on social media from a minority of Dons fans directed at Wright is disgraceful.

All for leaving for another club under freedom of contract. That it is Rangers should not make it OK to direct online abuse at a player.

Let’s get this clear – neither Wright, nor Rangers, have done anything wrong.

Yes, it is disappointing a product of the Pittodrie youth system will exit just as he was beginning to realise the potential fans had been waiting years to see on a consistent basis. That is compounded by one of their big rivals securing Wright.

The fact it is also a pre-contract, at the moment, will also be a source of frustration to fans as the Reds could lose out on a transfer fee for a player they developed.

From hero to zero with some supporters for one decision – football is frustratingly fickle.

Yet Wright has done absolutely nothing wrong.

He has not broken some moral code that “thou shalt not sign for Rangers”.

With his contact set to expire at the end of the season, he was free to talk to any other interested clubs when the transfer window opened on January 1. Rangers were also transparent in informing Aberdeen that they intended to open talks with the attacker regarding a Bosman move.

Wright spent most of last season sidelined with a serious knee ligament injury that required surgery.

Perhaps there was a moment of clarity on the fragility of a football career, which can be obliterated by one bad injury.

© SNS Group

Football careers are short even if avoiding major injury.

Which is why players have to make the most of it both in terms of finance and potential trophy success available.

Rangers are the dominant team in Scotland and coasting to the Premiership title.

Wright will get Champions League football next season.

If he moves now, he could also secure a Premiership winner’s medal if he plays enough games.

Add in higher wages and who can blame him for moving?

Any Dons fan who slates Wright for the move to Ibrox, but would leave their own place of work for better career opportunities and more money, is a hypocrite.

If he stays until the summer, Dons boss Derek McInnes will continue to play him.

Leaving a key player out of the team just because he has penned a pre-contract would be an act of self-destruction.

Aberdeen are paying his wages for now and Wright has shown in his games throughout the Rangers interest he will continue to give his all.

The best outcome would probably be for Wright to leave this month and Aberdeen to receive a fee, or have the £350,000 due for Ross McCrorie wiped out.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Either way Wright should leave with good wishes – not with hate-filled comments.

Big chance for Aberdeen to cement third this evening

Aberdeen must defeat St Johnstone tonight to further strengthen their position in third if, as expected, Hibernian drop points to Rangers.

Hibs host the Gers and it would take a major shock to end the league leaders’ undefeated run in the Premiership this season.

If the game at Easter Road goes to form, the Reds will have an opportunity to expand the gap on fourth-placed Hibs. They must take it.

What a difference a week has made for Aberdeen following the recent dismal 4-1 defeat to Ross County.

In the aftermath of the loss to the struggling Staggies, the Dons tumbled from third spot and faced an injury crisis with Ross McCrorie and Jonny Hayes limping out of the Global Energy Stadium on crutches. Ash Taylor also had to be replaced in the first half with a back spasm.

© SNS Group

Fast forward a week or so and the outlook is brighter. X-rays revealed McCrorie did not suffer an ankle fracture as initially feared and will only be out for three weeks. Hayes recovered to start in the 2-0 defeat of Motherwell, as did Taylor.

The pressure was on to deliver against Well – and they did. From the outset they were an attacking threat and should have won by more.

An impressive win, back up to third and avoiding an expected injury crisis.

Aberdeen have to ensure this is a turning point by winning in Perth tonight.