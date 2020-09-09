Sean Wallace column: Hopefully Craig Bryson can find injury-free run at next club

Hopefully Craig Bryson can enjoy an injury-free run when he joins another club following his imminent Pittodrie exit.

The midfielder is in talks over the remaining nine months of his Aberdeen contract.

His departure is expected to be confirmed before Saturday’s Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

Bryson was signed as a replacement for Graeme Shinnie to bring that bite, leadership and box-to-box midfield play.

Yet injury restricted the marquee signing of last summer to just 14 appearances.

© SNS Group

When he did play, his quality and determination were obvious.

Yet any claims Bryson was injury-prone when joining the Dons are way wide of the mark.

Although suffering from an ankle injury sustained at Derby when he signed on at Pittodrie, Bryson recovered from that.

Unfortunately, he then suffered an injury to the other ankle that required surgery.

Bryson racked up almost 300 appearances during his eight-year spell in England with Derby and on loan at Cardiff. He was never injured.

Playing international games in pandemic isn’t worth it

Uefa are playing with fire by pressing ahead with the Nations League during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The chaos surrounding Scotland’s League B Group 2 clash with the Czech Republic in Olomouc is a timely warning of how precarious a situation European football is in.

Yet Uefa continue to squeeze in the Nations League and Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals and finals with three international breaks before Christmas.

The Czech Republic debacle illustrates the thin tightrope football is balanced on when national teams fly across Europe during a crisis like this.

Scotland had to play in the Czech Republic, despite the country recently being removed from the Scottish Government’s list of safe travel corridors.

As positive Covid-19 cases continue to rise throughout Europe in recent weeks, the Czech situation could be an ominous portent of more problems to come with international games in Europe this year.

The home side’s Uefa Nations League plans were thrown into disarray when the entire squad and coaching staff were forced to self-isolate following a positive test for a team masseur.

Then the chaos really began as the Czech FA tweeted after Friday’s 3-1 defeat of Slovakia the squad had been disbanded and would not play Scotland due to concerns about the spread of the virus.

That was news to both the SFA, Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Uefa. The Czechs were clearly ready to forfeit the game, but Uefa would not accept that, having announced games should go ahead if teams had at least 13 players available, regardless of the pandemic.

© AP

Uefa have set a precedent now where games will be forced to go ahead despite of concerns by national teams about Covid-19.

That could get very messy if there are multiple instances similar to Czech Republic in an international break.

Uefa should have scrapped the Nations League games for this year. Scotland could face as many as eight games between September and November with three Premiership weekends wiped out.

That is at a time when there is already no wiggle room in the domestic fixture card. Uefa have placed unnecessary pressure on domestic leagues with this convoluted Nations League tournament.

Football clubs, including Aberdeen, have gone to considerable expense and effort to create a safe “bio-secure” Covid-19 compliant bubble for domestic action.

International football is an added danger that could backfire.