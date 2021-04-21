Sean Wallace column: Europe’s top sides are run by greedy gang of Gordon Geckos willing to shaft fans and grassroots

The six English clubs who planned to form a European Super League are worse than rats leaving a sinking ship.

Not only were the breakaway teams trying to jump ship, but Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs were hoping to take the liferafts with them.

But the fierce criticism from fans began to take its toll as all six English Premier League teams indicated their desire to leave the league only two days after joining.

Football is facing its biggest-ever crisis due to the financial ravages of a pandemic that has denied clubs access to gate revenue for more than a year.

Rather than the mega rich throwing a lifejacket to lesser clubs struggling to keep their heads above water, they kicked a bigger hole in the hull of the sinking ship and jumped into a speedboat.

Instead of standing in solidarity with poorer clubs and being part of the solution, these six only added to the problem with their selfish acts.

Sadly, many top European clubs are run by clones of Wall Street’s Gordon Gecko where “greed is good”.

The European Super League proposal had nothing to do with enhancing football – it is the antithesis of competitive action.

Only five of the 20-strong competition would ever enter based on sporting achievement. The other 15 clubs would have participation for every season guaranteed. Even if one of those so-called “founding clubs” lost every game, they would still be under no threat of losing their place.

No competitive edge, no excitement, no danger of dire consequences from under performing – no thanks.

These clubs have shown a shameful disregard for their fans who have backed them throughout the pandemic.

There is a complete disconnect from the owners of these teams with their supporters.

Money from the Premier League television revenue is funnelled down through the leagues and helps lower league clubs and grassroots football.

The $5 billion that had been sourced for the European Super League would only go into the coffers of the elite.

Clubs would go under, grassroots levels would suffer.

Uefa warned clubs concerned would be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level. Players in the Super League teams could’ve been denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

The news threw football into an existential crisis and a full-on war.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster condemned the Super League saying the proposals “appear to be a cynical and very worrying attempt to thwart the core principle of sporting merit which rightly underpins European football”.

He added: “They represent a clear and present danger to the sport we all love.”

The irony of that will be painful if it transpires Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts are denied their right to compete in the pyramid play-offs.

If Aberdeen find groove they can beat Celtic – but Dundee United game is more important

Aberdeen can defeat Celtic at Pittodrie tonight if they reproduce the same intensity, speed and inter-play that was on show for the final 60 minutes against Livingston.

For the first hour of the fourth round tie, the Reds struggled to hit a rhythm.

However, Livi’s goal seemed to galvanise Stephen Glass’s side and they carried a threat in attack and were aggressive in the press.

They also showed real bottle to twice battle back from behind and win the shoot-out.

It’s very early days yet in Glass’s career as Aberdeen manager, but the signs are certainly positive that he can effect change – not only going forward, but in time to salvage some success from this season.

The bid for third remains alive – just – but Aberdeen must beat Celtic tonight to keep the heat on Hibs, who are four points ahead in third.

In years to come, who will remember if Aberdeen finished third or fourth?

It is the weekend’s Scottish Cup tie with Dundee United that is by far the biggest game of the season.

It offers a tremendous opportunity for Glass to begin his time at Pittodrie with a trophy. The Scottish Cup winner also qualifies for the Europa League third round – just one tie away from the lucrative group stages which could help finance further squad rebuilding.

Europa League action could also attract summer signings.

Niall McGinn’s performance showed he’s willing to fight for new Dons deal

A summer rebuild is clearly needed at Aberdeen in the summer – but Niall McGinn is delivering a strong argument to be part of manager Stephen Glass’s plans.

The Northern Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the season.

McGinn netted a superb equaliser in the Scottish Cup defeat of Livingston for what was the Dons’ first goal under Glass. He also set up Florian Kamberi to score.

Although 33, McGinn has proved he still has the ability to turn games with his skill and vision.

Clearly he also still has the hunger to star for the Reds.