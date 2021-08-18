Sean Wallace column: Euro Group stage qualification could bank-roll bid to land Martin Boyle, the final piece in Aberdeen’s attacking jigsaw

Signing Martin Boyle could complete the Aberdeen attacking jigsaw but landing the winger could be highly problematic and expensive.

Hibs have already rejected a £500,000 bid from the Dons for the Australian international, who has two years left on his contract at Easter Road.

When Boyle signed a new two-year deal, a clause was inserted into his contract that he could speak to any interested club if an offer of £500,000 was received.

Crucially, however, that clause does not apply to Scottish clubs.

If Aberdeen are to land Boyle it would take a substantially higher offer than £500,000 to tempt Hibs to part with a player manager Jack Ross views as pivotal to his plans.

Such is Boyle’s importance Ross hopes to secure him on an extended deal – not sell him.

Boyle’s price tag and Ross’ desire to retain him are not the only stumbling block.

There is also the optics for Hibs’ with their support if they were to sell their star player to one of their main rivals. It would not look good.

However, every player has a price – that is one of the fundamental truths of football.

Aberdeen will know before the transfer window closes at the end of the month if they have qualified for the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

Their Euro fate will be clear five days before the window closes following the play-off second leg at Pittodrie next Thursday.

If Aberdeen were to knock out the Azerbaijan outfit, the Dons would land a £2.5m windfall in UEFA prize money.

There will also be the added revenue from the group stages of gate receipts, sponsorship and television revenue.

On top of that a win in the groups pays more than £400,000 with around £120,000 for a draw.

That windfall could help fund a higher bid for Boyle with time remaining in the window.

The 28-year-old Aberdonian has all the assets needed to add another dimension to manager Stephen Glass’ attack – pace, goals, skill and the ability to take on, and beat, an opponent.

Boyle is not just a right winger as he also thrived in the striker role at times alongside Christian Doidge at Hibs last season.

He could add another option to the Aberdeen attack both central and out wide.

Boyle is a game changer and the Dons are forced to face Qarabag tomorrow without one of their most influential play-makers, Ryan Hedges, who did not fly to Baku due to injury.

The loss of the Welsh international is a massive blow as he has that ability to take a game by the scruff of the neck and change the outcome.

That was shown in the previous round against Icelander’s Breidablik when Hedges netted both goals in the 2-1 win at Pittodrie.

Hedges was one of seven changes to the starting line-up for the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers on Sunday in an attempt to rest key players for the Euro tie.

However, it back-fired as the Reds surrendered a half-time lead to crash out of the cup at the first time of asking – and Hedges suffered an injury.

There are only two opportunities for cup silverware open to Aberdeen each season and one has already vanished at the hands of a lower league side.

The away tie in Azerbaijan was going to be a major test even before the set back of the League Cup loss.

Despite the 8pm kick-off time in Baku, the temperature will still be in excess of 30 degrees.

The condition of the pitch is so bad Qarabag even considered approaching UEFA to change the venue for the Dons tie.

Qarabag also have an established pedigree of progressing through play-offs having reached European group stages in each of the last seven seasons.

They know what is required at this stage whilst the Reds are entering new territory.

On top of those challenges you can add a test of mental resilience as the Reds will have to bounce back from the set back of that cup shock – and do it in alien territory.

Scott Brown’s experience will be key

The level of the transfer coup in securing Scott Brown could become even more apparent in Azerbaijan tomorrow.

No other Scottish player comes close to Brown in terms of game time in Europe.

The 36-year-old will make his 136th Euro appearance when leading out the Dons against Qarabag in Baku in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

That experience will be invaluable especially when the Reds are likely to field two young full-backs in teenager Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie.

Brown will be a cool head that will help the other players negotiate their way through the tie.

Former Celtic captain Brown also has the ability to control the tempo of play, which will be vital in temperatures of 30 degrees-plus.

Someone will be needed to slow the game down when needed.

Brown’s importance to Aberdeen has been highlighted in the last two domestic games against Livingston and Raith Rovers where they have struggled, or failed, to get a result when he has been rested on the bench.

I fully expect Brown and Lewis Ferguson to start in the heart of midfield in Baku.

The cup loss at Raith Rovers was the first time in 119 games Ferguson had featured as a substitute.

In each of the previous 118 games he had been fit and available for he had started – which shows his importance to the team.

Mark Cavendish to race in Aberdeen

Cycling legend Mark Cavendish, one of the sport’s greatest sprinters, is coming to the north-east next month in a major coup for the region.

Cavendish has been confirmed as the first rider for this year’s Tour of Britain, which will finish in Aberdeen on Sunday September 12.

This summer Cavendish produced one of the best comebacks from adversity I have ever witnessed in triumphing in four stages at the Tour de France.

That saw him match cycling great Eddy Merckx long-held record of 34 stage wins.

What made it so exceptional is that Cavendish came close to quitting the sport at the end of 2020 due to illness and injury.

North-east fans can see a true sporting legend when he leads the Belgian Deceuninck – Quick-Step team in this year’s Tour of Britain with the final 107-mile stage beginning in Stonehaven at 10.30am before a climb over the Cairn O’Mount.

The winner of the Tour of Britain is expected to be crowned on the Beach Esplanade shortly before 3pm – it could be Cavendish.