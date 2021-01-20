Sean Wallace column: Derek McInnes still has credit in the bank at Aberdeen and deserves chance to silence anonymous bedsheet banner brigade

Aberdeen must retake third spot in the Premiership this weekend to silence the anonymous bedsheet banner brigade.

Suffering a 4-1 loss to the team that propped up the Premiership table was an embarrassing outcome for a team pushing for European qualification this season.

However, it was not reason to press the panic button and call for the manager to depart the club.

Two banners were hung outside Pittodrie calling for McInnes to leave following the shocker in Dingwall.

The first banner was hung outside the players’ entrance at the stadium and left there.

The second was taped across the reception window, but four masked young men were pictured alongside it.

Are they ninjas or just covering their faces with scarves and Rey Mysterio wrestling masks as part of their public duty amid the Covid-19 pandemic?

Or are they just scared to show their faces and stand by their statement – complete with grammatical error – in the glare of the public eye?

Surely upon making such a dramatic and public statement of calling for the manager to exit we should be able to put faces to the four.

The absence of supporters from stadiums due to the pandemic makes it impossible to judge their overall mood.

Clearly, had there been fans at Dingwall, the Reds would have been rightly booed off the pitch at full-time.

However, the lack of a unified fans’ voice inside stadiums creates the danger of giving more volume to the minority shouting loud enough outside locked grounds – such as those few hanging banners.

I believe it’s far too premature to contemplate a change in management.

Performances have been flat, but the Reds are still in pole position for Europe. When Aberdeen have encountered a slump under McInnes, they have traditionally rallied with a positive run of victories.

That is needed now.

McInnes has more than enough in the bank after seven seasons of European qualification, one cup success and another three cup finals.

Prior to McInnes’ arrival, Aberdeen were annual visitors to the wilderness of the bottom six. A bleak environment.

Yet, if they beat Motherwell on Saturday, the Reds leap back into third above Hibernian, who are on League Cup duty.

They also face St Johnstone on Wednesday, the same day Hibs face Rangers.

That is another opportunity to cement third spot.

What is clear, though, is that Aberdeen must not exit the January transfer weaker than when it opened.

Rangers have made an approach for Scott Wright regarding a pre-contract, but are keen to push through a deal this month.

Stoke City are monitoring Sam Cosgrove. Although he hasn’t hit form since returning from injury, Cosgrove is a proven goalscorer.

If they exit this month, some business must be done with transfer money to fill the void.

What is Celtic’s real stance on Dubai – are they sorry?

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has totally misjudged the feeling within the country with his rant in defence of the club’s controversial training camp in Dubai.

Scotland is in the grip of a pandemic and, sadly, people are dying and hospitals are at breaking point.

People are terrified for their own health and that of friends and family. Tens of thousands in Scotland have lost their jobs during the Covid crisis.

Lennon apologised to fans, not for the trip, but for the Scottish government forcing the self-isolation of 13 players after Dubai. He also launched an astonishing attack on the “barrage of absolute hypocrisy” he believes was directed at the defending champions.

It is a spectacular PR own goal and in contrast to the apology issued by Celtic chief Peter Lawwell last week. So what is Celtic’s real stance?

The trip got the go-ahead from Holyrood when numbers were far lower. They flew out just before the nation went into lockdown in the grip of escalating cases.

They might not have done anything legally wrong, but morally they were well wide of the mark in going to Dubai.

However, Lennon was right on one issue. He asked why the Scotland team were not investigated or criticised for doing the conga in their hotel in Serbia after securing Euro 2020 qualification.

That was wrong and should have been investigated – and punished.