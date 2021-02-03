Sean Wallace column: By the time Aberdeen’s new strike trio are up to speed, the Dons could be out of Euro race

It took less than 24 hours for the positivity of transfer deadline day to be popped by the reality of Aberdeen’s stuttering season.

Buoyed by the addition of three new strikers in a complete revamp of the attack, there was an upbeat air ahead of the clash with Livingston.

However, that quickly evaporated as the Reds crashed to in-form Livi in a forgettable night.

With Celtic faltering, the Dons should be looking to capitalise and push for a Champions League spot.

Instead on this form it is not up they should be looking, but behind them, as Livingston, unbeaten in 14, have now propelled themselves into the battle for Europe.

Livingston are now just five points behind Aberdeen and have all the momentum.

In losing to Livingston, the Dons were also overtaken in third spot by rivals HIbs.

What a damaging defeat. Instead of seizing the initiative to deliver a battle for the Champions League, the Reds now find themselves in a three-way scrap to secure a spot in the new Uefa Conference League.

Only the third and fourth teams go into the Conference League. Aberdeen face Hibs on Saturday in a game of huge significance in the Euro race.

After bolstering the attack with Fraser Hornby from Stade de Reims, Florian Kamberi from St Gallen and St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry, it was ironic that the Reds were defensively vulnerable again.

After three consecutive clean sheets, they were 2-0 down after 16 minutes. Hornby is a £1.8 million player – but he is not a miracle worker. The defence and attack have to click simultaneously if the Reds are to emerge from their slump.

The loan deals for Hornby, Kamberi and Hendry are highly positive and could revitalise what had become a stale attack, with Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main netting just six times this season.

Although Hornby failed to net on his debut, the potential is there to hit the goal trail. Likewise, Kamberi and Hendry both have experience in the Premiership.

However, players are available on loan for a reason – they are not getting game time at their parent clubs.

Hornby had not started for Reims and his last game was as a sub on September 27 when losing 2-0 to Paris St-Germain.

Kamberi, who could be available to face Hibs, last started for St Gallen on December 16, while Hendry last started on November 28.

© Shutterstock Feed

These players will need time to find their full match sharpness. The concern is that by the time they reach their undoubted potential, it could be too late if the Dons continue to drop points.

Signing three strikers on loan has also moved the goal-scoring bump on to summer.

All three loan strikers are on long-term deals at their parent clubs, with Hornby and Kamberi contracted until 2023 and Hendry 2022.

The Dons must secure a long-term, permanent striker this summer – Marley Watkins, who impressed on loan, is out of contract at Bristol City and would be ideal.

Scott Wright’s deadline-day exit was best result for all concerned following pre-contract deal

The exit of Scott Wright to Rangers on a transfer deadline day deal was the best outcome for both Aberdeen and the attacker.

Wright had already committed his long-term future to the Ibrox club by agreeing a pre-contract to join them on a three-year deal in the summer.

I saw nothing in the two starts Wright made since agreeing that pre-contract to suggest his work rate would drop or that he would not give his all while still at Pittodrie. However, he was subsequently benched for the 0-0 draw at Livingston.

There is little point in retaining a player who does not want to be at the club, especially if a positive deal can be thrashed out for him.

After rejecting a number of offers, they secured £200,000 – a good figure for a player with just six months on his deal who is Ibrox-bound in the summer anyway.

Significantly Wright’s exit also opened up the route to secure Ross McCrorie on a permanent deal six months earlier than initially planned.

😄 We are delighted to confirm @RossMcCrorie4 has now joined the Dons on a permanent deal.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 1, 2021

The £200,000 for Wright was taken off the £350,000 Aberdeen were due to pay Rangers for McCrorie in the summer. The Dons paid the remaining £150,000.

McCrorie has been in a Scotland squad and is rarely injured. He is consistent and versatile.

Although a key player this season, Wright has made just 36 starts in seven seasons. Aberdeen came out top on this deal.

Why has no action been taken on artificial pitches despite players’ plea?

Two years ago this month every Scottish top-flight player signed a petition calling for artificial surfaces to be banned in the Premiership.

On behalf of their members, PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) Scotland submitted the petition to the SPFL. Two years on, absolutely nothing has changed. Those pitches remain.

Aberdeen twice travelled down to Livingston in recent weeks only to have the game called off at short notice due to a frozen surface and then a waterlogged pitch. So much for them being all-weather – the argument used to keep them.