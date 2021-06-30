Sean Wallace column: Another goal hero still needed by Aberdeen to join Superman and JET

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has moved quickly to fix the damaging goal scoring weakness that derailed last season by securing two experienced strikers.

In United States international Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas he has signed strikers who not only deliver goals – but often sensational goals.

Both have a track record of pulling rabbits out of a hat with moments of magic to score.

However two strikers, no matter how talented and experienced, are not enough.

Aberdeen need to sign at least one more goal scorer during the summer transfer window to ensure the attack is strong and consistent throughout a long campaign.

Ramirez, known as ‘Superman’ in the States, and Emmanuel-Thomas, aka JET, could forge a formidable partnership next season.

JET likes to drop a little deeper and take players on whilst Ramirez is a prolific penalty box finisher who if given the ball to feet is more than capable of netting.

It has the potential to be a partnership where both play to one another strengths.

However there has to be another goal scorer introduced, ideally two, into the mix to offer different options and also back-up in the event of any injuries.

Ramirez will arrive on a two year deal as a relative unknown quantity save for clips on Youtube of some sensational goals including an overhead effort against Indy Eleven in January 2016 that won NASL goal of the season.

It is difficult to fully assess a player on Internet clips – you need to watch them in action live for 90 minutes to get the full picture of how they run off the ball, interact with the team, pass, tackle – everything.

Short clips do not provide that – it is like looking at a work of art in a gallery through a pin-hole in a piece of card-board.

However I have sought the opinion of a number of people who have coached Ramirez or watched him in action in the States all all have given glowing reports.

They believe that if Ramirez is given the right service he will deliver goals for Aberdeen.

JET is far from unknown to the Red Army and underlined his quality with two superb goal-scoring performances over just two weeks against Aberdeen last season.

First he netted twice in Livingston’s Scottish Cup penalty shoot-out loss to Aberdeen on April 17.

He also converted his spot-kick in the shoot-out.

Then the former Arsenal striker fired home a superb volley in a 2-1 loss to Aberdeen on May 1.

Those performances were enough to alert Glass to what JET could bring to Pittodrie.

JET has warned defenders he aims to score 20 to 25 goals in his debut Dons season.

Ominous for defenders, great news for the Red Army who will, if all goes to plan, be back in Pittodrie early next season.

JET, like Ramirez, also has a tendency for scoring spectacular goals.

If the Superman-JET partnership clicks the Red Army could be treated to the two fundamentals needed when attending a game – entertainment and wins.

Having consistent goal scorers is an absolute necessity if Aberdeen are to make an impact in Glass’ first full season in charge.

The loan trio of Florian Kamberi, Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry signed in January delivered just three goals in 20 appearances between them.

That lack of attacking edge killed off the Scottish Cup bid and prevented the Dons from finishing third in the Premiership.

Euro 2020 offers a glimpse of what we have all been missing

Scotland may have crashed out of Euro 2020 but their involvement in a tournament for the first time in 23 years has provided me with cherished memories.

There was the joy of seeing my nine year-old son finding a connect with the national team and wearing his Scotland strip with pride and passion.

Scotland may have ultimately reverted to type by exiting at the group stages but they gave my son, and the Tartan Army, a few highs before they left the party.

There was the superb performance in holding England 0-0 at Wembley in a Group D game Steve Clarke’s side should have won.

Then there was Callum McGregor’s goal against Croatia which rekindled, albeit briefly, hopes Scotland could beat the World Cup 2018 finalists to progress.

For 20 minutes somehow I believed that Scotland could over-turn the odds against Croatia to qualify from the groups for the first time.

That optimism and hope was snuffed out by 2018 Ballon d’0r winner Luka Modric.

Reports of the 35-year-old’s decline were greatly exaggerated as the Real Madrid playmaker was sensational.

His movement, game awareness, skill, the ability to create space in a congested midfield and that sublime goal – it was a pleasure to see him in action regardless of the heartbreaking result he chiefly orchestrated.

It was a joy to report on all three games, to be there at Wembley to witness a Scottish performance that gave me real hope for the future under Clarke.

I am confident this Scotland squad will be back at a major tournament finals soon – ideally the Qatar World Cup next winter.

IBF title fight for rising ring star Stuart

Undefeated Northern Sporting Club star Billy Stuart can underline his class by securing the IBF Youth Super-Bantamweight title next month.

Boasting a flawless professional record of 10 wins from 10 fights Macduff’s Stuart, who trains in Aberdeen, will face highly rated Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez for the belt at Hamilton’s New Douglas Park on July 31.

Stuart is an exciting, explosive talent and has the skills, ring knowledge and controlled aggression to go to the very top of the sport.

The 22-year-old, aka ‘The Butcher’ has not fought since November 2019 due to the suspension of the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However Stuart has used that 20 month window wisely to improve even further in preparation for a title fight.

Mexico City’s Gonzalez has a record of nine wins, two losses and two draws and defeated former IBF world champion Rodrigo Guerrero.

Gonzalez is a step up in opponent for Stuart but one I’m backing him to win.