Sean Wallace column: Andy Considine deserves Scotland start against Serbia after impressive Slovakia and Czech Republic displays

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine did more than enough in his first two caps for Scotland to warrant a start against Serbia.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke drafted in the 33-year-old for the Nations League double header with Slovakia and Czech Republic last month due to a defensive injury crisis.

However Considine excelled when starting both games and was a pivotal role in the wins.

Considine looked like an established international when earning a debut cap in the 1-0 defeat of Slovakia.

Just days later he reproduced that high level of performance in a 1-0 defeat of the Czech Republic.

Two clean sheets, two wins and two excellent shifts – Considine has ticked every box to retain his starting slot in the Euro 2020 play-off final in Belgrade on November 12.

😍 Congratulations to Andrew Considine who has been named in the @ScotlandNT squad for next week’s huge play off final against Serbia and the Nations League matches against Slovakia and Israel! 👏#StandFree https://t.co/MSkbMw5yWd — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) November 3, 2020

Considine is in Clarke’s 27-man squad for the Serbia clash. Clarke has also welcomed defenders back from injury but there is a compelling argument for retaining the same back three, with Considine operating on the left, for the Euro play-off final.

That back-line of Considine with Motherwell’s Declan Gallagher central and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay on the right was rock solid in both games. If it ain’t not broke, don’t fix it.

There is much to be said for continuity and retaining faith with a winning side.

Of the potential replacements for Considine at the left of a back three Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper had been ruled out injured since the penalty shoot-out defeat of Israel in the play-off semi final on October 8.

Cooper finally returned to action on Monday evening in a game Leeds lost 4-1 to Leicester City at home. A heavy loss and just 90 minutes game time is not the ideal preparation for Scotland’s biggest game in two decades.

Former Aberdeen defender McKenna has got the game time but in a Nottingham Forest side struggling badly. Since his Aberdeen record transfer fee switch McKenna has just one win in six games with Forest, with four losses.

© Nottingham Forest

Forest are fourth bottom of the Championship and only clear of the relegation zone on goal difference.

A game where European qualification is up for grabs is not the time to change a proven back three with the introduction of players either with limited game time or damaged confidence.

In contrast Considine is an ever present for an Aberdeen side that can move third in the Premiership table should they beat Hibs on Friday evening.

Granted he was part of the Dons side that lost 2-0 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday but that defeat was a blip in what has been a positive season so far for Aberdeen.

Considine finally got his long awaited and fully deserved Scotland cap due to the injuries suffered by others.

However he grabbed that opportunity with two impressive performances and should start in Belgrade as the Scots bid to make history.