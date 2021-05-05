Sean Wallace column: Aberdeen’s fight to finish third worth more to Stephen Glass than £250K of prize money

The process of fighting to finish third may deliver more long term benefits for Dons boss Stephen Glass than a £250,000 cash boost.

On his arrival at Pittodrie, Glass walked into Mission Impossible.

Only it was not so much “this message will self destruct in five seconds” as this season will implode in 2021.

When Glass was appointed manager on March 23, he inherited a team low in confidence that allowed Hibs to open up a commanding lead in third.

But, against the odds, the Reds have kept the Premiership season alive and are now just three points behind Hibs ahead of their all-or-nothing showdown next Wednesday.

Beat Hibs at Pittodrie and it is all square and goes down to the final day at Rangers.

Aberdeen will first have to beat their main rivals for third and then defeat a Rangers team on the road who boast a 100% Premiership record on their own patch.

© SNS Group

The Premiership champions have won all 18 league games at Ibrox this season – scoring 53 and conceding only four.

Securing third remains a slim chance – but it is a chance that will be decided by high pressure, must win matches.

Glass is assessing which of the current squad have the attributes required to be part of his team next season.

That assessment is not just restricted to players set to go out of contract at the end of the campaign, but every player.

© SNS Group

Glass has indicated he wants to sign winners.

It would be difficult to judge who has that winning mentality, or not, in meaningless games if third was gone.

That can only truly be assessed in games where only a win will do – and Glass has that against HIbs and Rangers.

It is sink or swim for the players under scrutiny.

Finishing third has no impact on European qualification – the teams that finish third and fourth in the Premiership each qualify for the Uefa Conference League next season.

The 2-1 win at Livingston at the weekend guaranteed at least fourth spot for the Dons – and entry to the Conference League at the second qualifying round on July 22.

Hibs will enter at the same stage unless they win the Scottish Cup on May 22.

If the Easter Road club win the Scottish Cup, they will enter the Europa League at the play-off stage and their Conference League spot will go to the club that finishes fifth – either St Johnstone or Livingston.

Finishing third offers £250,000 extra in payments which could help the squad rebuild.

However ,what the fight for third will tell Glass about his squad is worth far more.

That they failed to handle the pressure in the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Dundee United will surely have raised some questions for Glass – and answered a few.

In the aftermath of that Scottish Cup exit, Glass stated that his players were mentally and physically fatigued after a congested run of fixtures.

He was also quick to emphasise that was no excuse for such a poor performance where cup hopes were blown.

Glass has confirmed the opportunity for players to impress him will continue until the final whistle at Ibrox.

Being in the race for third and watching how players cope with that will be of untold benefit for Glass in rebuilding for next season.

Performances in those crunch games will underline who is up to play a part in his Aberdeen vision far more effectively than in meaningless end of season games and training sessions.

There is no room to hide on a pitch when anything less than a win will end the bid for third.

Strengths are highlighted and weaknesses exposed.

If Aberdeen can somehow complete what once seemed Mission Impossible and land third, it will secure an extra £250,000 in added SPFL prize payments.

But the value to Glass will be far higher as it will build momentum for next season and crucially show who is up to the task of being part of his new look side.

Floyd Mayweather ‘boxing’ Logan Paul is a farce

The abomination of exhibition fights with retired boxers against complete nobodies has to be stopped now.

I don’t care if the boxer involved is a legend like Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest to ever take to the ring.

Exhibition fights are a mockery of the sport and deflect attention, and cash, away from fighters still actively putting blood, sweat and tears into their careers.

There is no sporting integrity in these manufactured bouts.

It’s all about the money.

Mayweather has boasted that he could earn up to $100 million for an exhibition six-rounder with YouTuber Logan Paul, while a 12-round title fight would only pay $35m.

Mayweather isn’t nicknamed “Money” for nothing.

For the five-weight world champion, the maths makes facing Paul an easy decision.

Logan Paul is confident heading into his match up with Floyd Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/t2CFzUgrep — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 3, 2021

Remarkably this glorified shadow boxing against Paul is also the headline “fight” on pay-per-view.

I suggest downloading the Rocky films and watching them instead.

It will be cheaper and the boxing action will be more realistic.

And I even include Rocky V in that!

This exhibition fight does not tarnish Mayweather’s reputation.

With 50 wins from 50 and multiple world titles at five weights that is safe.

However, it tarnishes boxing.

The millions it generates is also a kick in the teeth to so many current world champions who dedicate their life to the sport, but, despite their years of sacrifice, will pocket a fraction of what Logan Paul will be paid for six rounds of theatre.

Common sense prevails with pyramid play-offs

Thankfully fairness and common sense prevailed with the pyramid play-offs finally going ahead.

Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts were declared champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues at the end of March after playing three and 13 games respectively.

Both deserved to be declared champions.

Update on the Pyramid Play-Offs below https://t.co/bupXopCAZf — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) April 29, 2021

That the SPFL and SFA sought legal opinion to clarify Brora and Kelty were “correctly identified as champions” added extra stress and delay to a campaign already ravaged by the pandemic.

Had the play-offs not gone ahead they pyramid structure would have lost all credibility and collapsed.