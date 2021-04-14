Sean Wallace column: 10 days of quarantine study could be the making of new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass will be hoping the proverb “all things come to he who waits” will be proved correct at Pittodrie.

More than three weeks after officially being confirmed as the club’s new boss, he has finally started working with the Dons.

The delay in his arrival was yet another twist in what has been a bizarre 14 months amid the Covid-19 crisis.

How frustrating it must have been for Glass to have his Pittodrie start delayed by 10 days in quarantine due to Covid-19 travel regulations, having flown in from the United States.

Cormack Park, Pittodrie and the Dons squad were so near – but yet so far as he had to isolate for that period.

While most would binge watch on Netflix during isolation, Glass has watched the Dons’ wins over St Johnstone and Dumbarton remotely.

Not only did he watch them live, the new manager will undoubtedly have studied reruns in depth to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the squad and individual players.

Glass was also sent daily footage of the Dons’ training sessions last week to study.

Rather than a hindrance, those 10 days in quarantine could be a blessing in disguise.

New managers are normally thrown into maelstrom of a team that is struggling and expected to immediately deliver an upturn in fortunes.

Those immediate pressures could suck a new manager into dealing purely with the now, to the detriment of looking towards the future.

Glass has had 10 days of seclusion, not only to assess the current squad, but also to work further on his long-term strategy for the club.

It was an astute move of Glass to step back and allow development team coach Paul Sheerin autonomy over team selection and tactics while in interim charge.

Having a manager in charge remotely could have muddied the water in games the Dons had to win. It showed focus and clarity of thought from Glass. It also allowed him the time and space to look at the bigger picture and how he can quickly integrate his footballing philosophy into the club.

Following the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone, skipper Joe Lewis said that in talks with Glass the new manager underlined his aim to bring free-flowing, attacking action – and goals.

After seven 0-0 draws this season and just three goals in the last 12 games, that will be music to the ears of Aberdeen supporters.

On his first day at Cormack Park yesterday, Glass vowed he was determined to “hit the ground running” in the quest to bring success to the club and make an early mark.

Glass has an opportunity to achieve that as the Scottish Cup campaign and the bid to finish third remain alive.

The role of Sheerin in ensuring that is the case should not be underplayed. Sheerin took on a team low on confidence that couldn’t buy a goal.

He has handed over a side buoyed by back-to-back wins with plenty still to play for.

A new era has started and it is fascinating, and exciting, to see what lies ahead – starting against Livingston on Saturday.

Brora and Kelty MUST be given chance to progress this season

Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts must be given the opportunity to progress to the senior leagues through the play-offs this season.

They both deserve their shot at promotion after being denied last season when football was shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SPFL released a statement last week saying it is “not in a position to announce dates for the pyramid play-off ties” due to “several issues”. Brora and Kelty must be given the chance to progress otherwise the SPFL will look like a closed shop putting up barriers to protect League Two strugglers. Not a good look.

Horse racing should be outlawed

The Long Mile, Houx Gris, Wargrave, Dothraki Prince, Dali Mail, Prudhomme, General Bux and Jampot Eddie.

They are not runners at an upcoming race meeting, but instead a depressing list of horses that have died while racing this month.

In the Grand National at the weekend, seven-year-old gelding The Long Mile suffered a broken near hind leg and was killed. I won’t say “put to sleep” since that is a euphemism that hides the horror of what these poor animals suffered.

It was the 13th time a horse has had to be put down at the world’s biggest steeplechase since 2000.

It’s the second consecutive year that a horse has lost its life in the race after Up For Review died in 2019. The race was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One year is not enough. The Grand National, and all horse racing, needs to be cancelled permanently.

Many people who don’t normally bet on horses traditionally have a wee punt on the Grand National. If you stuck a few quid on the race this year, was your conscience clear as the barrier went up on the course and The Long Mile was killed?

Still not convinced about the barbarity of horse racing?

Since 2007, 2,216 horses have been killed on British racecourses. That is more than two every single week.

Kill horse racing – not horses.