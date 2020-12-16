Sean Wallace: Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack is desperate for cross-border competition – but it’s no solution to problem if it freezes out smaller Scottish clubs

If the mooted cross-border European leagues eventually materialise, where will that leave the lesser Scottish teams?

I am all in favour of forward and creative thinking in a bid to revitalise the game and bring fresh investment.

Nations like Scotland must be proactive now to ensure they have a voice and are not frozen out scrambling for scraps as Uefa continue to favour Europe’s big hitters.

However, I fear any cross-border league could become a microcosm of the very problem nations outside the elite five are rallying against.

Discussions on cross-border competition are borne from frustration at the increasingly bleak financial realities for clubs outside of the top European leagues.

There’s a low ceiling on what those nations, such as Scotland, can earn from broadcast and sponsorship rights, which ultimately limits what they can achieve against clubs from the bigger leagues.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack believes there will be cross-border tournaments within the next 10 years.

He has warned that Scottish football must embrace that concept or be left behind.

Cormack is right to call for Scottish football to be proactive because the financial future for clubs outside the big five leagues of England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France is bleak.

Uefa’s club tournaments are increasingly geared towards making the rich richer, and edging out ambitious clubs from the poorer leagues.

© Andrew Halseid-Budd

There is a glass ceiling for clubs outwith the top five and Uefa are lowering it each season until it is crushing down on clubs like Aberdeen.

The projected annual broadcast revenue of the recently proposed 20-team Atlantic League between Scotland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and the Republic of Ireland was £350 million.

Fantastic – if you are invited to that party.

What if you are not?

What about teams like Hamilton, St Mirren and Ross County?

If they are left frozen out of any cross-border league, then the solution is no better than the problem.”

They cannot be left on the outside looking in.

These clubs rely on the cash generated from games against Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs in the Premiership.

If they are left frozen out of any cross-border league, then the solution is no better than the problem.

If there is ever a cross-border competition there must be a clear route for promotion and money must be filtered down towards those clubs not participating.

Combining leagues to strengthen the competition and business is not a new notion. An Atlantic League was mooted in the early 2000s.

A fresh proposal for an Atlantic League was formulated by Andrew Doyle, co-owner of League of Ireland side Shelbourne.

It is now dead in the water after Celtic walked away from exploratory talks.

Cross-border competition will not go away.

If it does finally materialise it cannot be the rich in Scotland getting richer – and the poor forgotten.

Toll of family separation in Ronald Hernandez saga should not be underestimated

Venezuelan international Ronald Hernandez’s time at Aberdeen looks set to come to an end next month.

Unfortunately the full-back has struggled to make the anticipated impact since his high profile, big-money £800,000 signing in January.

I feel real sympathy for Hernandez as factors have conspired against him. He arrived short of match sharpness as the Norwegian league finished on December 1.

Then Covid-19 hit in March. He has been separated from his wife and young daughter for almost a year as they are stranded back in Venezuela due to the pandemic.

I have a young son and cannot begin to comprehend the stress and worry of being separated from him. The emotional toll of that separation, especially while being in lockdown in a new country, cannot be discounted.

The Dons also changed to a system that did not suit him.

Yet he has never complained and continued to work hard. Only last summer Hernandez was pivotal in Venezuela’s run to the Copa America quarter-finals. He started the 0-0 draw with hosts and tournament winners Brazil and the 2-0 loss to Argentina in the last eight.

© SNS Group

On paper, landing Hernandez even for a significant six-figure sum looked a coup and an exciting, ambitious step for Aberdeen.

There is undoubtedly talent there. Hopefully, if he moves on in January, he will be able to show it and shine.