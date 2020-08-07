Scottish Government says Aberdeen FC Covid outbreak stemmed from “clear breach of the rules”, as chairman Dave Cormack asks fans for “patience”

The Covid-19 crisis which has engulfed Aberdeen Football Club stemmed from “a clear breach of the rules”, the Scottish Government has said.

It was announced last night the Dons will be without eight first-team players for tomorrow’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone, after two members of the squad tested positive for coronavirus and another six were forced to self-isolate due contact with those players.

The decision followed consultations between the SFA/SPFL Joint Response Group and the Scottish Government.

The eight players will also miss a home game against Hamilton on Wednesday and a trip to play Celtic at Parkhead next weekend.

A scathing Government statement said they were “disappointed by the actions of these individuals who have put at risk the return of professional football in Scotland”, adding: “The Scottish government is clear that it is only by following the rules and keeping people safe that football is able to continue.

“No-one wants to see the season put at risk.”

The Reds players were thought to be training in a “bubble”, going between their homes and the bio-secure environment of Cormack Park for training. Training was cancelled yesterday due to worries over the outbreak.

It is thought some or all of the players affected were out in Aberdeen city centre on Saturday night. On Wednesday, lockdown restrictions were tightened for the Granite City due to a local spike in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, Reds chairman Dave Cormack, who earlier promised a “full investigation” and said players and staff had been reminded of the rules, has released a plea to supporters for “patience” with the affected players and an “opportunity to reflect on what we just went through”.