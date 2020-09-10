Scottish Government delays fan return to sports stadia, but Aberdeen v Kilmarnock test event this weekend will go ahead

The provisional date for fans’ return to Scottish sports stadia has been pushed back from September 14 to October 5.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change due to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, which has delayed Scotland moving from phase three to phase four of the lockdown exit strategy.

However, Aberdeen’s game at Pittodrie against Kilmarnock on Saturday, as well as Celtic’s trip to Ross County, will still serve as test events ahead of spectators returning.

300 fans will be permitted inside Pittodrie for the Dons’ Premiership match.

Lower-league teams have made it clear it is unviable for them to return to action if fans aren’t allowed into games. With the Betfred Cup starting on October 6, there is now some doubt as to whether those fixtures will take place in front of supporters.

The lower leagues proper and Highland League are scheduled to kick-off on October 17.