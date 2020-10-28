Scottish Cup winner Marley Watkins says Aberdeen players want to become club legends by lifting trophy

Marley Watkins knows all about writing his name in club folklore by winning the Scottish Cup.

And he says the Aberdeen players will be motivated by the chance to become club legends as they bid to win the tournament for the first time since 1990.

The Dons take on Celtic in the semi-final of 2019-20 competition at Hampden on Sunday with a final place against Hibs or Hearts up for grabs.

Welsh striker Watkins has already enjoyed Scottish Cup success with Inverness Caley Thistle in 2015.

The 30-year-old scored in their 2-1 final victory over Falkirk to cement his place as an icon in the Highland capital.

Watkins says the Reds’ players want to secure similar places in Aberdeen’s history by bringing the Scottish Cup back to Pittodrie.

The on-loan Bristol City player said: “The players will be motivated by that themselves, the chance to be legends.

“Obviously, we’ve got club legends already here – your Shays, your Nialls, your Jonnies and Andy, too, obviously.

“But they’ll also be wanting to win the Scottish Cup.”

The Dons have been in good form at the start of this season, having lost just twice in 11 domestic fixtures, including Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie.

But Watkins still believes Derek McInnes’ men can improve and reckons competition within a squad, which is being strengthened by the likes of Sam Cosgrove and Matty Kennedy returning from injury, will help achieve that aim.

Watkins added: “We still want more. It’s good form, but we’ve still got to keep striving, trying to get better.

“We’ve got a lot of people coming back and the squad’s only going to get stronger, the competition’s going to become more intense.

“So, it’s only a positive thing. Certainly here we’ve got a good level of training and a lot of good players.

“If you take your foot off the pedal and drop a level then you’ve always got players here knocking on the door.

“You just have to keep it going. We’ve got a strong squad and that can only be healthy.”

As well as scoring for Inverness in the Scottish Cup final five years ago, Watkins played a key role in their 3-2 semi-final success against Celtic.

He gave Hoops centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Jason Denayer a torrid afternoon and a foul on Watkins by Craig Gordon resulted in the goalie being sent off and the Caley Jags equalising from the penalty spot.

Reflecting on the action-packed encounter, Watkins said: “It was a great day. It felt like us against the world. There were all the Celtic fans in the stadium.

“It was a great game and obviously we had a bit of luck, which I think you need against clubs like Celtic.

“It was just a great day, very memorable.

“You obviously have to show them respect, but at the same time be aggressive and show no fear.

“This semi-final will be a chance to do something special and deliver for the fans and the club and try to make a bit of history for Aberdeen again. It’s exciting, to be fair.”

Watkins counts winning the Scottish Cup as one of his best memories in football, but looking ahead he hopes there are more to come.

The former Barnsley and Norwich added: “I’ve just got good memories from that season (2014-15). But I think the best is yet to come.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories from football, but also a few bad ones. It’s about highs and lows in this game.

“Winning the cup that year was definitely a great memory.”

Sunday’s semi-final will be a far cry from previous Scottish Cup ties Watkins has been involved in.

Covid-19 restrictions mean the last-four tie will be played at an empty Hampden with supporters having to watch on from home.

“Of course it’s disappointing. It’s much more special when there are fans,” Watkins said.

“Every player’s missing out, to be fair. It’s not the same.

“But you’ve still got to be professional and try to get wins for them. They’ll still be watching from home and supporting, so it’s still about playing your heart out for the club.”

