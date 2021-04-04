Scottish Cup: Aberdeen to host Livingston at Pittodrie in fourth round, while Cove would welcome holders Celtic after Rangers tie

Aberdeen are set to host Livingston at Pittodrie in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
To set up the tie against their Premiership rivals, the Dons edged past League One Dumbarton 1-0 on Saturday.
Aberdeen have had mixed results against the Lions in the league this term, losing their last meeting 2-0.
The draw for the quarter-finals was also carried out this afternoon and the winner of the last-16 tie between the Reds and Livi will fancy their chances of reaching Hampden’s semi-finals, with a fifth-round clash against League One Forfar Athletic or top-flight Dundee United lying in wait.
Meanwhile, should Cove Rangers shock Rangers at Ibrox this evening, the Granite City side will welcomes holders Celtic to the Balmoral Stadium in what would be another huge moment in the League One contenders’ history. They would then meet Premiership St Johnstone or League One Clyde away from home in the following round.
Fourth round (weekend of April 17)
Stranraer v Queen of the South or Hibs
Motherwell v Morton
St Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
St Johnstone v Clyde
Rangers or Cove Rangers v Celtic
Aberdeen v Livingston
Forfar Athletic v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Montrose
Fifth round (weekend of April 24)
Rangers or Cove Rangers or Celtic v St Johnstone or Clyde
Kilmarnock or Montrose v St Mirren or Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Aberdeen or Livingston v Forfar Athletic or Dundee United
Stranraer or Queen of the South or Hibs v Motherwell or Morton
