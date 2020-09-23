Scott Wright wants to find his own Aberdeen European moment in Lisbon after watching Darren Mackie’s million-pound goal

Attacker Scott Wright has challenged Aberdeen to deliver a European moment in Lisbon with the same impact as Darren Mackie’s goal in Dnipro.

Mackie’s header in Ukraine in 2007 was dubbed the million-pound goal as it opened up the riches of the Uefa Cup groups.

That was the last time Aberdeen reached the group stages in Europe and now the rewards are far higher with qualification for that phase rewarded with £2.7m.

Aberdeen are just two wins away from the groups, but face a daunting task to get there.

The first step is Portuguese giants Sporting away tomorrow in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Reward would be a play-off at Pittodrie against LASK of Austria or Slovakia’s Dunajska Streda.

Lifelong Dons fan Wright watched live coverage of that Dnipro game when 10 years old.

Now he wants the Dons to secure their own legacy by triumphing in Lisbon.

He said: “I remember watching Dnipro away in the house when Mackie scored his diving header.

“It would be great to have my own legacy and make my own history.

“The great thing about European competition is that you can go up against a side like Sporting with such a rich history.

“It will be tremendous and I am really looking forward to testing myself.

“The European games always have that wee spark as they are so different to the league.”

Sporting have produced legendary stars such as five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan great Luis Figo.

Wright said: “Sporting have produced some absolutely fantastic players and have a DNA within the club of developing technical players.”

Victory against the 18-time Portuguese league champions would secure progress to the play-off stage for the first time under boss Derek McInnes.

Pre-coronavirus outbreak, the Jose Alvalade Stadium would have been packed to its 50,090 capacity with an intimidating, hostile atmosphere.

However, the tie will be played behind closed doors.

Although disappointed the Red Army are unable to attend, Wright believes the absence of a home support could help the Dons’ bid to cause an upset.

He said: “The dynamic totally changes in an empty stadium.

“That is football at the minute and we have to deal with it.

“It has totally changed with it being a one-off game as well, which gives us a real chance.

“It would be great to get a result in front of our fans, but just like in Norway (2-0 defeat of Viking FK), we have to deal with it.

“Not having the fans is disappointing as I’m sure they are just as excited by this game.

“However, football being back is the most important thing.”

Aberdonian Wright has never played in Portugal, but has experience of facing their national team with Scotland at U17 level.

He started against the Portuguese in a group stage game at the Euro U17 finals in Estonia six years ago.

Scotland lost 2-0 to a side that included Lille midfielder Renato Sanches and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Wright also came up against Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias, who is currently targeted by Spurs and has an £80 million buy-out clause.

Wright said: “We were beaten 2-0 by Portugal in the first game of the Euros at U17 level.

“Portugal had players like Sanches and Neves playing, who have both gone on to enjoy good careers.”

Aberdeen will be one of four Scottish teams competing in the Europa League tomorrow.

Rangers face Willem II in the Netherlands, Celtic travel to FC Riga in Latvia and Motherwell take on Hapoel Beer-Shiva in Israel.

Wright said: “It’s good for Scottish football that teams are progressing, but we just want to focus on ourselves at the minute and get through the tie.”