Scott Wright excited to work with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard after completing switch from Aberdeen

Scott Wright has described the opportunity to work with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as a privilege after completing a deadline day move to Ibrox from Aberdeen.

Winger Wright had already signed a pre-contract to join the Premiership leaders in the summer, but the clubs have agreed a deal which will see the 23-year-old make the switch now.

As part of the deal, Aberdeen’s on-loan midfielder Ross McCrorie has made his switch permanent six months earlier than planned.

Wright, who could make his debut in Wednesday’s home match against St Johnstone, says the lure of playing under former Liverpool captain Gerrard was a big factor in him signing a four-and-half-year deal.

Wright said: “I’m delighted to be here at this massive club and can’t wait to run out at Ibrox for my debut, and then hopefully in front of a full house in the not-too-distant future.

“It is a real privilege to have the opportunity to work under a manager like Steven Gerrard and speaking to him and Ross Wilson, I am really impressed with how everyone at the club all have the same aims and ambitions.

“I cannot wait to meet my new teammates and get started as a Rangers player.”

Gerrard is pleased with the capture of Wright, who came through Aberdeen’s youth system and enjoyed a spell on loan with Dundee in 2019.

Gerrard added: “It is very pleasing to have Scott for the rest of this season. This will give him the opportunity to gain some valuable game time in a blue shirt for the rest of the season.

“Scott is a player that I have admired and I believe that we can utilise his skill set within our system. He will train with his new teammates tomorrow.”