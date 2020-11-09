Scott Wright believes Premiership’s third place is ‘minimum requirement’ for Aberdeen

Attacker Scott Wright insists third spot is the minimum requirement for Aberdeen this season, but is ready to aim higher.

The 23-year-old netted the opener as the Dons beat Hibs 2-0 to leapfrog the Easter Road club into third in the Premiership.

With 26 points from 12 games, the victory ensured the second best start to a season by Aberdeen in more than 20 years.

Wright said: “Third is the minimum requirement we see as a squad.

“We always want to push ourselves and see how far we can go.

“We’re always going to push ourselves as a squad.

“We’ve got such a strong squad, we really feel we can push this season and see how far it can take us.”

Next up for Aberdeen following the international break is a trip to league leaders Rangers.

It is another game with huge significance to the Reds’ campaign.

Aberdeen faced the Ibrox club at home in the opening game of the season, but underperformed in a 1-0 defeat.

Wright said “Rangers is going to be a difficult game.

“We’ll rest up and obviously we’ve got some boys going away on international duty and some boys will get work in at Cormack Park.

“When we get everyone back as a squad, that’s when we’ll start to turn our attention to Rangers.”

Only in the 2017-18 campaign have Aberdeen registered more points in the opening 12 games this century – with 27 points.

Wright said: “I’d probably say it’s the strongest squad we’ve had.

“There are so many options in different positions.

“I feel as if we’re quite an adaptable team, we can change formation during a game and there are so many options.”