Scott McKenna seals Nottingham Forest switch as ex-Aberdeen defender pens four-year deal

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna on a four-year deal.

The Scotland international joins for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million, rising to a potential £5 million with add-ons.

McKenna sat out Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Motherwell after Forest had a bid accepted for the 23-year-old, as he headed south for talks.

He made 119 appearances for the Dons, scoring five times, after making his debut in 2016. After a break-out season in 2017-18, he was called up to the national side for the first time and has donned a Scotland jersey on 16 occasions.

Manager Derek McInnes has already indicated the Dons will not replace McKenna, insisting Tommie Hoban and Ross McCrorie were brought to the club as contingencies for the centre-back departing.

McKenna was previously been the subject of interest from Hull City, Swansea, Celtic and Aston Villa, with the latter having a £7 million offer kicked back two years ago.