Scott Brown says there is ‘no such thing as friendly games’ as Aberdeen held 0-0 by St Johnstone

Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown insists there are no friendlies and that he aims to win every match – regardless of what is at stake.

Summer signing Brown admitted there were a couple of “nasty tackles” from both sides in the 0-0 closed door “friendly” draw with St Johnstone.

The stalemate at Cormack Park is the last bounce game before Aberdeen kick-off their season with a Uefa Europa Conference League tie with BK Hacken on Thursday.

That relentless will to win, even in a bounce game, is precisely why manager Stephen Glass signed the 36-year-old former Celtic captain.

Glass will be hoping that fire to win not just every game, but every tackle, header and 50-50 ball, will translate from Brown to every player within his squad.

Brown will bring that attitude into the second qualifying round first leg tie, in front of 5,665 fans, on Thursday.

Brown said: “There is never such a thing as a friendly game.

“You want to win every single game, you want to win your tackles and you want to dictate play.

“That is what we tried to do and there were a couple of nasty tackles from both sides, but it was all played in the friendliest possible manner, shall we say.

“It was good to see a lot of the new lads playing as well.

“It is a delight to play with people like Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) and (Ryan) Hedges as they have legs, ability and like to see the pass and runs forward.

“They were unlucky with a couple of chances as well.”

Ramirez and JET came close to scoring

Aberdeen created the first opportunity when two summer signings combined as Jack Gurr picked out Christian Ramirez with a clipped pass, but the United States international’s shot was saved by keeper Zander Clark.

Former Atlanta United right-back Gurr was again involved when his free-kick picked out Andy Considine, but the Scotland international headed just over from 12 yards.

On the stroke of half-time, Lewis Ferguson rose above the defence to meet a cross, but headed just over.

Gurr was causing problems with his set-play delivery and in the second half picked out Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, but the striker’s header was too high.

Temperatures were so soaring so water breaks were needed, but both sides continued to play at a high tempo in preparation for their Euro campaigns.

Late in the match Brown fired in a snap shot from the edge of the box, but it was saved.

The friendly is the last game time before facing BK Hacken, with the green light given for the return of 5,665 supporters.

Brown said: “The lads worked extremely hard and that was what we were after, trying to get 90 minutes into a many peoples’ legs as possible.

“Now it is all about preparations for Thursday.

“It was good for the lads to get out there to work hard, especially in that heat as Scottish lads are not used to that.

“It was a good, hard performance where we dictated play and had the best chances overall.”

Brown played for the full 90 minutes

Brown, set to make his competitive Dons debut against Hacken, played for the whole 90 minutes and was in the heart of the action despite the searing heat.

He said: “I talk, I shout, I try to press the game as much as possible, I try to get on the ball.

“It is my job to try to control the midfield and I had (Funso) Ojo and Fergie against St Johnstone, so it was good.

“It was great to see Teddy (Jenks, on loan from Brighton) in there as well as he had some great through balls.”

St Johnstone are similar to BK Hacken

Aberdeen’s preparations suffered a set-back when a scheduled friendly with Reading was cancelled.

The initial plan was to play back to back friendlies on Friday with Reading at 1.30pm and St Johnstone 6.30pm.

However, on the eve of the match the decision was taken to cancel the Reading game after three positive Covid-19 results were recorded within the English Championship side’s camp.

It is the second Dons friendly to be cancelled after the plug was pulled on a match against Cove Rangers due to Covid-19 issues at the League One side.

Following the cancellation of the Reading game, Aberdeen subsequently moved the St Johnstone friendly to the 1.30pm slot.

The Reds have played just two pre-season games in preparation for the Euro tie, drawing both, having been held 1-1 by Championship Inverness Caley Thistle last week.

Brown reckons a run out with St Johnstone was invaluable ahead of Thursday’s Euro tie as Saints’ play is similar to BK Hacken.

Brown said: “It was a hard one because we wanted two different teams so we could get 90 minutes into everyone.

“The main focus was just about us getting games.

“We know Hacken are going to play a bit defensively and will try to counter us.

“It will be similar to how St Johnstone play with the low block, which is very effective.

“Callum (Davidson, St Johnstone manager) has them playing and defending really well and you can see how they have done such a great job for him.”