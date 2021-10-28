Scott Brown can provide the answer to Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis, insists boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass believes ‘pure leader’ Scott Brown can provide the answer to Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis.

The 36-year-old midfielder operated as a stand-in centre-back in the 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox.

Glass fielded Brown in a makeshift back-line due to the injury absence of defenders Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie, Declan Gallagher and Andy Considine.

Ramsay, MacKenzie and Gallagher recently picked up injuries and will miss the upcoming games against Hearts and Motherwell before the international break.