Scott Brown backs Aberdeen fans to bring fighting spirit and passion back to Pittodrie

Summer signing Scott Brown believes the returning Red Army will bring the fighting spirit and passion back to Pittodrie.

After 17 months locked out of the stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aberdeen supporters will be back for the Euro clash with BK Hacken.

Aberdeen have been granted permission for 5,665 fans to attend the Uefa Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

Brown reckons the Red Army can be the 12th man in the Euro second qualifying round first leg tie against the Swedes.

He said: “Getting fans back in is all we have talked about all week.

“It will be good to get that passion back and that fighting spirit from the fans. Egging us on at every possible opportunity.

“It will be good to hear some noise when you are playing and not just a lone voice telling you you have a man on or you have time on the ball.”

‘It will be good to play at Pittodrie with an Aberdeen strip on’

The Euro clash will be the Red Army’s first sight of manager Stephen Glass’ team that was rebuilt during the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen’s two pre-season friendlies in preparation for the BK Hacken clash were both behind closed doors at the club’s Cormack Park training facility.

The Dons drew 0-0 with Scottish Cup and League Cup winners St Johnstone on Friday, having previously been held 1-1 by Championship Inverness Caley Thistle.

For Brown, who led Celtic to nine-in-a-row and the Quadruple Treble, he will walk out at Pittodrie for the first time as a hero, having previously been cast as the villain.

He said: “For me it will be good to play at Pittodrie with an Aberdeen strip on and get the fans actually backing me.

“It is totally different for myself and the lads, because it has been a year-and-a-half without fans.

“We have to get our heads around that with fans back in.

“To have that opportunity to play in front of the supporters – I am relishing it.”

Bring a winning mentality to Aberdeen

Brown arrived at Pittodrie as one of the most-decorated players in Scottish football history having won 21 trophies with Celtic.

Having signed a two-year contract in a player-coach role, he aims to bring that winning mentality to Aberdeen alongside boss Glass.

🔴 We continued our preparations for the new season with a behind closed door game against St Johnstone at Cormack Park this afternoon. 📝 Full match report ⤵️ — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 16, 2021

He said: “The lads have been working really hard and everyone is focused on us winning as much games as possible.

“We are trying to get that winning mentality throughout the whole club.

“The manager is trying to bring that drive and enthusiasm through training and into games.”

Impressed by new strikers

During the summer window, boss Glass secured strikers Christian Ramirez and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to lead the attack in the upcoming campaign.

Emmanuel-Thomas netted in the draw with Inverness Caley Thistle.

Despite being held to a stalemate by St Johnstone, the veteran midfielder is confident the goals will come from the new strikers.

He said: “JET and Christian have brought a breath of fresh air to the club.

“JET is great in about the dressing room as well.

“For such a big lad, he has great feet and awareness, and also an eye for goal.

“Christian wants to work hard, gets in the box and scores goals.

“However, he also links up the play really well.

“It is good to see the new lads come in as Jack Gurr came in and got 65 minutes.

“They are playing well and playing with confidence.”