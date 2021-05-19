Andy Considine has missed out on the Scotland squad for Euro 2020 as the 26 men selected by Steve Clarke have been revealed.

Considine did not make the cut after making his debut at 33 in October last year and had hoped to get his dream call-up for the tournament.

In the Scotland squad are ex-Aberdeen players Scott McKenna and Ryan Fraser, while future Dons defender Declan Gallagher has also been included.

There are also call-ups for Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson, who are all yet to make their debuts for the national team.

Up front Kevin Nisbet and James Forrest have earned their selection but Leigh Griffiths and Lawrence Shankland miss out.

The Scotland squad are due to fly out for a training camp in Spain before the tournament, with friendlies against Netherlands and Luxembourg.

They face Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, England at Wembley four days later before their final group game against Croatia back at Hampden on June 22.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers – David Marshall (Derby County), Craig Gordon (Hearts), John McLaughlin (Rangers).

Defenders – Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Jack Hendry (Oostende), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders – Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), David Turnbull (Celtic).

Rangers – Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian), James Forrest (Celtic).