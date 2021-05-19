Steve Clarke said he gave Andy Considine and Liam Palmer his reasons for leaving them out of his Scotland squad for Euro 2020 – and accepts they will both be disappointed.

Aberdeen stalwart Considine and Sheffield Wednesday defender Palmer were the two of the most notable omissions from Clarke’s squad for the tournament, which starts next month.

They had been included for the March World Cup qualifiers, but have been omitted from the 26-man Euros squad, with Leeds United captain Liam Cooper recalled and Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson handed his first call-up.

They were calls Clarke knew he would have to make and accepts both Considine and Palmer will be disappointed to miss out.

He said: “Anybody who was in the March squad that wasn’t going to make this one had to be the recipient of a not very nice phone call from myself.

© SNS Group

“So that took in Liam Palmer and Andy Considine – two tough conversations. I’ve got to say both took it as well as could be expected.

“I give them reasons. I don’t just not pick them. I tell them what the choice is and the thought process going through my head before they get there. I like to think they accept the reasons I give them.

“But I also accept their disappointment the same as I accept disappointment of a Leigh Griffiths, Callum Paterson, Lawrence Shankland and all of the boys who have been involved with us before that haven’t quite made the final cut.

“It’s difficult for them. But it’s my job as the manager to make that call and that’s what I have to do.”

The calls were arguably made more difficult by the fact it is Scotland’s first major tournament since 1998.

Clarke added: “It was difficult. Listen, I am just myself. I am honest and I tell them what I think and that’s just the way it is. Obviously there is a little bit of you who sees Andy Considine at 34.

“It would maybe have been Andy’s last chance to be at a major tournament. That’s not to say he couldn’t be involved in Qatar, because Andy keeps himself in fantastic shape.

“Difficult calls, but that’s what I’m asked to do.”

© SNS Group

While there is no place for Considine, his future Dons team-mate Declan Gallagher does make the squad. Also included are ex-Aberdeen players Scott McKenna and Ryan Fraser, with Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean already missing out through injury.

David Turnbull and Billy Gilmour are also in for the first time, with the Scotland squad taking on a youthful look.

Clarke said: “I think it’s great for the future. You think that it has taken us so long to qualify for a tournament and hopefully all these guys who go to this tournament experience the atmosphere in the summer, get a taste for it and want to go to the next one in Qatar.

“That’s what you’ve got to hope for. I mentioned before about cap numbers and trying to get more experience into the squad. We have managed to do that.

“I’m now looking at the cap numbers and we have a lot of boys into the 20s and 30s. I think Andy is up approaching 50 now.

“The goalkeepers have lots of caps as well, so there is good experience in the squad and like I said before – hopefully they will take part in this tournament, really enjoy being part of that and get themselves to Qatar 2022 as well, which would be fantastic.”