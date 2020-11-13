Scotland players could feature in re-recorded Yes Sir I Can Boogie

Scotland’s national football team could become music stars before next year’s Euros.

The singer behind the squad’s unofficial anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie wants to to re-record the 70s hit with the players.

The catchy tune has become the go-to song of the qualification campaign.

Aberdeen favourite Andrew Considine is the unlikely figure behind the song’s revival.

The 33-year-old donned a wig, skimpy undies and gaudy make-up as he sang the 1977 number one tune with pals before his wedding in June 2015.

In the four-minute clip he cavorts with a pal on a red sofa in a bra and suspenders — before striking a series of raunchy poses.

His performance was greeted with hilarity with fans – and is now regularly sang on footie podcast Open Goal after he got called up to the Scotland squad last month.

It is sung by Spanish duo Baccara and the lead singer wants to get them featured on the track.

Maria Mendiola, 68, of Spanish duo Baccara, said she was thrilled to see our heroes dancing to the song as they clinched victory over Serbia.

And she was stunned to hear the song had become a hit with players after teammate Andrew Considine once sang the tune in a saucy Bo Peep outfit in a hilarious stag-do video.

Maria told The Scottish Sun: “I’m delighted that the players love the song so much.

“It’s incredible that the Scottish team are boogie-ing to it. The videos are fantastic. I like it a lot.

“I would love to re-record the song for the Euro 2020 tournament if the people of Scotland would want that. We would be very happy to do that.

“It would be great fun to perform a music video with the players to do something for the Euros once coronavirus is over. It would be no problem at all.”