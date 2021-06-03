Scotland goal hero Kevin Nisbet confident he can deliver at Euro 2020

Striker Kevin Nisbet hopes scoring his first goal for Scotland will rocket him into contention to lead the line in the Euro 2020 opener.

Hibs centre-forward Nisbet netted within 90 seconds of coming off the bench in the 2-2 friendly draw with Netherlands.

He rated that goal as the ‘pinnacle of his career’ – so far.

Now he wants to go one further by starring in the Euros.

That breakthrough goal came in only Nisbet’s second cap for the Scots having featured as a substitute in the 4-0 World Cup qualifier defeat of Faroe Islands in March.

He knows he faces a battle to edge into the starting line-up to face the Czech Republic on June 14 but it is one he is ready for.

Nisbet said: “It was great for us fringe players to get minutes and go and impress in games.

“I scored to put myself into the manager’s thoughts.

“I am delighted.

“For a striker it is something you always need to try and get over as quickly as possible.

“Scoring for your country is the pinnacle of your career – and thankfully I have done it.

“Hopefully others will come.

“It was great.

“One touch into the corner, I was able to tap it in.

“I am a very confident person. I have always said I will score goals wherever I go and I am doing that.

“I am a very confident player.

“We have Lyndon (Dykes) and Che (Adams) as well.

“They have shown they can score goals for Scotland so we have three strikers who can score goals which means we have options.”

Focus switches to Luxembourg friendly

Scotland face a tough Group D with World Cup 2018 beaten finalists Croatia, England and Czech Republic.

Nisbet’s main focus now is on the friendly against Luxembourg on Sunday, the final match before the Euros and another opportunity to impress.

👊 A first Scotland goal from @kevinnisbet16 sees us re-take the lead in Faro.#NEDSCOpic.twitter.com/0jagbJQiZS — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 2, 2021

He said: “There’s a lot of belief in the team.

“I think we can do very well in the tournament coming up.

“But the next one for us is Luxembourg.

“We need to put in a similar performance and try and get the win.

“That will stand us in good stead for the tournament.

“I thought I would take the friendlies as a chance to impress.

“I have done well in training up until the Netherlands game and I think that is why the gaffer put me on.

“I took my chance and scored.

“There’s a lot of places up for grabs and a lot of people trying to impress.”

Frustration at conceding late equalizer

Scotland were close to securing a victory until Memphis Depay netted a superb free-kick in the 89th minute for his second of the match.

Nisbet said: ” Of course it is a bit disappointing the way the goal went in.

“I think the free kick was a bit soft.

“But he has gone and tucked it into the top corner.

“It was a great performance from us and we drew 2-2 against some world class players.

“We are delighted and we are going into the Luxembourg game with a lot of confidence.”