Scotland boss Steve Clarke wants sleepless nights over selection for Euro 2020 opener

Boss Steve Clarke has challenged Scotland to give him sleepless nights over his selection for the Euro 2020 opener.

Scotland delivered a pre-tournament boost by drawing 2-2 with Netherlands as part of the build up to the Euros.

Clarke’s Scots kick-start their first major finals with a Group D clash against Czech Republic at Hampden on Monday June 14.

He wants to lose sleep thinking about his best starting XI with players fighting for that golden ticket at the national stadium.

Scotland came within a minute of defeating the Dutch despite having seven players missing for the clash in Portugal due to a Covid-19 setback.

John Fleck tested positive and is self-isolating at their base in Spain.

However Clarke also opted to leave behind John McGinn, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, Nathan Patterson, Che Adams and Stephen O’Donnell as a precautionary measure.

Kevin Nisbet and Jack Hendry both netted their first goals for the Scots to lay down their marker for a slot against Czech Republic.

He said: “It was a good performance from all of the boys which gives me more problems and more decisions to make as a head coach.

“That is what I want.

“I want to have difficult decisions, I want to have sleepless nights.

“I want to make sure I select the right team for the starting game in the tournament.”

Scotland will face Luxembourg in another friendly on Sunday in the final preparation game ahead of the Euros.

As the clock ticks down to the nation’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup Clarke is confident they are looking good ahead of Euro 2020.

He said: “I knew we were in good shape and had trained well in the camp.

“We expected a tough game.

“I feel we are improving as a team and getting better.

“The more we play against the top nations and show we can be competitive then hopefully the more we can grow as a team.”

Nisbet true to his word by scoring

Hibs striker Nisbet netted within 90 seconds of his introduction off the bench to lay down a marker for the Euros.

Clarke said: “When you are striker you want to score.

“I wasn’t surprised as Kevin told me earlier in the week he would score.

“So it was nice for him to live up to his words.”

‘Embarrassing’ decision by the referee

Scotland were within a minute of victory until Memphis Depay curled in his second goal of the game from a free-kick to level.

The foul was given by referee Vitor Ferreira for a challenge by Hendry on Depay.

Clarke said: “We would like to have won the game and we feel the referee took it away from us with a really soft free kick.

“There were lots of really good things out of the game.

“Disappointed not to win it to be honest.

“I don’t like talking too much about the referees but the decision to award the free-kick was embarrassing.

“Listen, performance is more important than refereeing decisions tonight.

“It would have been nice to come away with a win but it was all about the performance.

👊 A first Scotland goal from @kevinnisbet16 sees us re-take the lead in Faro.#NEDSCOpic.twitter.com/0jagbJQiZS — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 2, 2021

“That is what we spoke about this week in training.

“We spoke about putting on a good performance.

“We thought with a good performance a good result would follow, and a draw against the Dutch is a good result.

“It could have been better, but the referee decided that wouldn’t be the case.

“It was still a good night for us.”

‘A good squad with balance and options’

Clarke insists the loss of seven players from the friendly in Portugal was softened as each player knows their role within the team.

He said: “We have a good squad with good balance, and options.

“We do a lot of work on the training ground that is very similar so one centre-back will know what the other is going to do.

“Everyone knows their job and role within the team.

“That showed against the Netherlands.

“I don’t think there would have been five or six from the group that was left behind that would have started.

“But there would have been two of three.”

Six that were left behind will train with the squad

Sheffield United midfielder Fleck is currently self-isolating in his room at the Scots’ training base in Spain.

He will remain in quarantine until returning two negative tests.

Clarke confirmed he has not tested negative yet.

The other six players who were left behind in Spain however will train today.

He said: “We will all train on Thursday and we will take it one game at a time.

“The only one who won’t train is John Fleck.

“He hasn’t returned any negative tests as of yet.”