Scotland boss Steve Clarke admits stars of last international break like Aberdeen’s Andy Considine have given him selection headache for Serbia

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has given Scotland manager Steve Clarke a selection headache for tonight’s Euro 2020 play-off final.

Clarke has welcomed back left-sided defenders Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest) and Liam Cooper (Leeds United) into the squad to face Serbia in Belgrade.

However, Considine, pictured, impressed in the left sided centre-half role when starting in Nations League defeats of Slovakia and the Czech Republic at Hampden last month.

Clarke confirmed Considine and the others drafted into the squad last month performed so well in the games, and in training this week, that he now has a selection dilemma.

He said: “We lost six of the original squad last month, but the boys who came into the team didn’t let themselves down.

“They did very well, which is why they are all in the squad again and why they are making my job difficult to pick a team.

“The boys in the squad have all had their moments this week in training.

“We’ve chopped and changed one or two positions to see who looks most comfortable together and then it’s up to me to come up with the final decision.”

Clarke was willing to sleep on his decision last night before making the final call on his team.

He said: “I was 90 per cent sure, but still had one or two positions I was mulling over to make sure I get the balance of the team right.

“I have to make sure the team I pick can nullify Serbia’s strengths, but also exploit their weaknesses. So I slept on it.

“However, I wouldn’t be too surprised if it’s not the same team that I showed the lads in training on Wednesday.”