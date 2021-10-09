Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News Scotland boss calls on Tartan Army to give Sir Alex Ferguson an ovation at Hampden By Sean Wallace 09/10/2021, 6:00 am Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson CBE during the official opening of Cormack Park on October 31, 2019. Scotland boss Steve Clarke has called on the Tartan Army to give national legend Sir Alex Ferguson a standing ovation at Hampden today. Aberdeen and Manchester United great Sir Alex is widely acknowledged as the greatest ever British club football manager. The 79-year-old will be honoured before Scotland’s World Cup Group F qualifier against Israel at the national stadium. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe