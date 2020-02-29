Saturday night football gets Derek McInnes’ vote as he gets team ready for Paisley Scottish Cup clash

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is relishing the opportunity to play Saturday night football and hopes it will be repeated in the future.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack, pictured, had hoped to test Saturday evening football in the Pittodrie clash against Hibs on Saturday March 7.

There were exploratory talks between the two clubs, but Hibs knocked back an evening kick-off following consultation with the sports scientists at Easter Road.

Saturday night football, however, came earlier than expected with tonight’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at St Mirren a 7.20pm kick-off.

Tonight’s match will be broadcast live on BBC 1.

McInnes said: “ It is a bit unusual being on Saturday and that is something we are keen as a club to try to explore and experience.

“The time tonight has been dictated because it is live on television.

“I have no problems whatsoever with the kick-off time and am actually looking forward to it.”

Aberdeen will be backed by an 1,800-strong travelling Red Army as the entire ticket allocation was quickly snapped up.

However, the central belt is set to be battered by storm Jorge tonight with a yellow weather warning issued for snow in parts of that region.

There are also warnings of 55mph winds.

St Mirren’s evening clash with Hearts last Friday at the Simple Digital Arena was postponed due to heavy rain following a 3.30pm pitch inspection.

McInnes said: “Hopefully, it is not going to be as bad as the forecast says.

“We have had severe weather warnings for the last few weeks but have had to play through it.

“The wind has been whipping up and it has affected everyone.

“It has been tough for a lot of the teams.”