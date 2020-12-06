Sam Cosgrove to Newcastle? Aberdeen striker emerges as shock target for English Premier League side

Aberdeen forward Sam Cosgrove is reportedly a surprise transfer target for English Premier League side Newcastle United.

According to a report in The Scottish Sun, Toon boss Steve Bruce has sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action for the Dons.

Aberdeen accepted a £2million bid from French second tier side Guingamp in July but Cosgrove turned down the chance to move to the Continent.

Cosgrove has netted one goal in seven appearances since returning to the Dons line-up at the end of October.

The Englishman missed the start of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in a pre-season friendly against Hibernian.

Bruce has already looked to the Scottish market to bolster his squad by signing Motherwell’s Mark Gillespie as a back-up goalkeeper.