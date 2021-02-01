Sam Cosgrove says if it wasn’t for Aberdeen taking a punt on him he doesn’t know how his career might have turned out.

The striker sealed a £2million move to English Championship side Birmingham City at the weekend.

It came three years after the Dons had signed him for £30,000 from Carlisle United.

The 24-year-old bagged 47 goals in 103 appearances for the Reds and said: “I signed for Aberdeen three years ago for thirty thousand as a nobody who had played just a handful of games and with one goal to my name.

“If it wasn’t for Aberdeen taking a long-term punt on me I don’t know where my career would have ended up, to be honest.

“I’d joined Carlisle as a free agent after being released by Wigan and felt then it was my last chance to make something of myself in football.

“Carlisle was my last ditch attempt at it but was on a short-term contract before Aberdeen saw me and took the chance.

“I came to Pittodrie looking to do what I did, honestly.

“But I could never have thought it would turn out so successfully.”

Cosgrove reached 20 goals in each of the last two seasons, but he wasn’t an instant hit at Pittodrie.

He was sent off on his debut against Celtic in February 2018 and failed to score in his first 16 appearances.

But Derek McInnes stuck by him and Cosgrove has thanked the Dons boss and his staff for keeping faith in him.

He added: “It was hard initially, I didn’t get off to the best of starts with the red card against Celtic and I wasn’t prolific at the beginning.

“But a lot of credit has to go to the manager and the coaching staff for the way they worked with me and the improvements to my game they helped me make.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them, they showed belief in me and worked hard to make me a better player.

“The manager put me in the team after the split and stuck by me during the barren times.

“He believed in me and that helped bring the best out of me.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Aberdeen, once I started scoring and the fans took to me it became one of the most enjoyable few years of my life.

“The move was really good for me.”

Cosgrove believes the time is right for him to take the next step in his career by moving back to England.

He said: “I have proven to myself I can do it in the Premiership over the last few years, playing for a big club like Aberdeen.

“It was time for me to make the next step and coming to the Championship is the next stage for my career.

“The move came out of nowhere, it was only on the go for a day or two before I was down here and everything got done.

“It feels like the right move, this is a massive club with an ambitious owner.

“Birmingham are one of the few clubs who had money to spend on an actual signing, it felt like a good fit when it first came up.”