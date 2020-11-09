Sam Cosgrove says if he can score goals for Aberdeen, he can still land club multi-million-pound windfall

After three months of injury hell, prolific scorer Sam Cosgrove is back with a bang and confident he can land a multi-million-pound transfer.

The 23-year-old netted his first goal of the season in the 2-0 defeat of Hibs after recovering from a knee injury.

Such was Cosgrove’s status before the injury, he rejected a £2.7 million big-money move to ambitious French second-tier side Guingamp in the summer.

It was a bold decision as Aberdeen had accepted the offer.

Then, just days after knocking back a switch to France, Cosgrove suffered the devastating injury blow.

The initial prognosis was terrifying for the striker, who just days earlier had the world at his feet.

For six long weeks he suffered fears he could be out for the whole season until a scan delivered some positive news.

Now, after the toughest time of his career, Cosgrove is back and netted on his first Premiership start of the season.

And the talismanic striker is confident he can deliver the goals to secure another multi-million-pound bid that Aberdeen can cash in on.

He said: “The France thing came up really quickly and came out of nowhere.

“Due to the restrictions on their transfer window, it was due to close in a matter of days.

“It was a decision I felt was rushed. It was a big decision.

“When a club comes in with a multi-million pound offer, which it was in the end, it is something that you naturally want to look at.

“However, at the end of the day it wasn’t the right move for me, both with football and for me looking forward in my life.

“It wasn’t the move I felt was right for me.”

Asked if he felt he could still get a multi-million move Cosgrove, contracted until summer 2022, said: “I would like to think so.

“I think I was unlucky with the timing of my injury.

“All I can do now is try to replicate the form I had last season.

“If I keep scoring goals and the team are performing then I don’t see why the interest can’t be generated and why it can’t happen.”

Cosgrove’s world was turned upside down when he suffered the knee injury in a pre-season friendly with Hibs.

There were initial fears his entire season would be wiped out.

Cosgrove said: “Before we got the scan results it didn’t look good. The mechanism of the injury and the way it happened, it looked as if it could be something that was potentially worse.

“As it was, it wasn’t ideal as fracturing your knee isn’t a great injury.

“But it could have been a lot worse.

“There was a six-week period after the first scan where I essentially had to do nothing, wait for the bone to heal and then get it rescanned.

“That was always nervy.

“Luckily after that six weeks I healed well and it was essentially the green light to get going again.”

Cosgrove’s sublime finish with the outside of his right foot against Hibs was his first goal since netting in a 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren on February 29.

Remarkably for a striker who scored 23 times last season, it was his first Premiership goal since a 2-1 loss to Celtic on December 21.

Having suffered the injury in late July, he had to watch frustrated from the sidelines as Aberdeen began the season positively.

He said: “It has felt like a very long couple of months.

“Probably the longest months of my career.

“You can work all the way back to around March for the last time I started a game in Aberdeen.

“It has been a very long wait and an even longer wait for a goal at Pittodrie.

“To score was very pleasing. It was my first start back at Pittodrie and on paper it couldn’t have gone much better.

“I got myself a goal and we got three points and a clean sheet in a pretty dominant display.

“It has been a long road to recovery, especially when the team is doing so well, because you can feel as if you are missing out.

“To be back on that pitch, there is no better feeling.

“I am really over the moon.”

Cosgrove paid tribute to the club’s medical staff for helping him emerge from the toughest period of his career.

He said: “I got great advice from the medical staff – Adam Stokes, Neil Dalton and Gary Ritchie have been absolutely brilliant with me.

“The recommendations and opinions I got were first class and I can’t thank them enough.”