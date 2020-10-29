Sam Cosgrove in line to start for Aberdeen in Scottish Cup semi-final

Boss Derek McInnes admits he could unleash prolific scorer Sam Cosgrove from the start against Celtic at Hampden.

Cosgrove made his comeback from long-term injury as a second-half substitute in the 3-3 draw with Celtic at the weekend.

It was the 23-year-old striker’s first game time this season, having suffered a fractured knee cartilage during the summer.

Cosgrove impressed in a practice game this week and McInnes has refused to rule out starting him in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against holders Celtic.

McInnes will also have on-loan Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson available for the semi-final clash.

Edmondson was taken off injured against Celtic, having suffered a head knock when colliding with the advertising boards. He has been passed fit.

In an injury blow, McInnes confirmed Dylan McGeouch is out for up to eight weeks with a groin injury.

McInnes said: “I wouldn’t rule out Sam starting.

“You saw Sam’s contribution on Sunday, the fact that he gave the players a lift when he came on.

“Sam’s been a talisman for us and he certainly made his presence felt when he came on.

“It’s clear he’s still not as sharp as he wants to be or he’s going to be.

“But, considering he’d been out for so long, his contribution to the game was very good.

“In that finishing period, he was quite important to us.

“Sam’s put together a good few days now and every day that goes by, he’s a step closer to being ready.

“He won’t be perfect, but, if he’s needed to start, yes, although he couldn’t play 90 minutes.”

McInnes received two fitness boosts this week when on-loan strikers Edmondson and Marley Watkins (Bristol City) were both passed fit for the semi-final.

Watkins suffered a hamstring problem against Celtic and was taken off. Edmondson is also fit having been replaced following a head knock suffered after being barged into the advertising hoarding by Celtic’s Shane Duffy.

The loan striker had to undergo a concussion test the next day.

McInnes was not happy with Duffy’s challenge on the striker.

He said: “Ryan had to go through the test the next day, but he’s absolutely fine.

“When I look back at the challenge, I wasn’t too happy with it.

He got helped on his way and took a sore one into the boards.

“At Pittodrie, like a lot of grounds, there isn’t a lot of room there between the pitch and surrounding walls where the supporters are.

“When you are going at full speed it can be a bit treacherous.

“Thankfully, he is okay and seems fine.”

McInnes was forced to take both Watkins and Edmondson off injured within just a few minutes of one another at the weekend.

Under new SPFL rules, teams can now make five substitutions in a game but can only stop the game three times to do that.

The separate substitutions of Watkins and Edmondson within minutes meant the Dons could make no more changes.

McInnes said: “At the time, there was miscommunication.

“We thought Ryan was OK and was going to carry on.

“We made the change with Marley Watkins because he was feeling his hamstring – although he’s all right and should train tomorrow and Friday.

“Ryan was a bit more serious than we thought and had to make that double change within two or three minutes.”

There was bad news regarding midfielder McGeouch, who was replaced in the first half against Celtic due to a groin injury.

McInnes said: “Dylan got a scan that showed a tear on his groin and that will keep him out for up to eight weeks.

“That is a real blow as I’ve been really pleased with Dylan.

“He’s obviously not played every game, but, when he has, he’s done well. He was terrific against Hamilton last week and brings us something a bit different, especially at home.

“I’m disappointed that he now faces a period of time out.”